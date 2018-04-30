Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Style + Beauty
Published

Beauty blogger showcases outrageous eye makeup - on her arm

By Johannah Masters | New York Post
Instagram user and makeup artist Gabrielle Alexis is racking up likes for the hyper-realistic-looking eye makeup looks drawn on her arm.

Instagram user and makeup artist Gabrielle Alexis is racking up likes for the hyper-realistic-looking eye makeup looks drawn on her arm. (Gabrielle Alexis)

Instagram user and makeup artist Gabrielle Alexis (@gabxxrielle) is racking up likes for the hyper-realistic-looking eye makeup looks. The catch? They’re not drawn on her own lids, but on her forearm.

"I thought it would be cool to create looks on my arm that they could re-create on their own eyes," she said.

"I thought it would be cool to create looks on my arm that they could re-create on their own eyes," she said. (Gabrielle Alexis)

“I saw a post on Pinterest of a one-eye-closed look and fell in love with the concept, so I decided to create eyes on my arm,” she tells The Post. “As soon as I noticed some interest in my work from [other makeup artists], I thought it would be cool to create looks on my arm that they could re-create on their own eyes.”

Her meticulously drawn eyes are incredibly detailed; the eyelashes and eyebrows look three-dimensional.

Her meticulously drawn eyes are incredibly detailed; the eyelashes and eyebrows look three-dimensional. (Gabrielle Alexis)

Alexis has been posting photos of her designs and video tutorials on how to make them since 2016, according to Cosmopolitan. Her meticulously drawn eyes are incredibly detailed; the eyelashes and eyebrows look three-dimensional.

Alexis has been posting photos of her designs and video tutorials on how to make them since 2016.

Alexis has been posting photos of her designs and video tutorials on how to make them since 2016. (Gabrielle Alexis)

While many of the looks seem to mimic some of Hollywood’s most famous eyes, from Elizabeth Taylor’s to Kim Kardashian’s, scrolling through her feed reveals that the peepers on her arm look almost exactly like Alexis’ own eyes — which she paints just as elaborately.

The eyes Alexis draws on her arm are almost exactly like her own eyes, which she paints just as elaborately.

The eyes Alexis draws on her arm are almost exactly like her own eyes, which she paints just as elaborately. (Gabrielle Alexis)

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.