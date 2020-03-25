Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Parenting
Published

Communities staging 'bear hunts' to entertain kids during coronavirus outbreak

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
close
Coronavirus isolation: Companies offering free kids' content to help relieve stress at homeVideo

Coronavirus isolation: Companies offering free kids' content to help relieve stress at home

Here are some media companies offering kids' free content to help relieve stress at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.

Neighborhoods across the globe are coming together amid the outbreak with an almost un-bear-ably cute show of community.

“Bear hunts” are being set up by neighbors and businesses everywhere in a bid to keep kids – and parents – busy during self-isolation, while also adhering to social distancing.

"Bear hunts" are becoming more popular across the globe as coronavirus outbreak continues.

"Bear hunts" are becoming more popular across the globe as coronavirus outbreak continues. (iStock)

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The activity, which is based on the award-winning children’s book “Going on a Bear Hunt,” involves placing a stuffed bear in the windows of residences or businesses. As kids are out with parents, either driving or walking (while maintaining six feet of distance from others), they “hunt” for the bears.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The quarantine-approved scavenger hunt has gained popularity around the world, and parents have shared how grateful they have been for the show.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone hoping to take their families outside for some fresh air should also be sure to stay safe with these tips.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.