Communities staging 'bear hunts' to entertain kids during coronavirus outbreak

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Neighborhoods across the globe are coming together amid the outbreak with an almost un-bear-ably cute show of community.

“Bear hunts” are being set up by neighbors and businesses everywhere in a bid to keep kids – and parents – busy during self-isolation, while also adhering to social distancing.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The activity, which is based on the award-winning children’s book “Going on a Bear Hunt,” involves placing a stuffed bear in the windows of residences or businesses. As kids are out with parents, either driving or walking (while maintaining six feet of distance from others), they “hunt” for the bears.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The quarantine-approved scavenger hunt has gained popularity around the world, and parents have shared how grateful they have been for the show.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone hoping to take their families outside for some fresh air should also be sure to stay safe with these tips.