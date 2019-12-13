Bathroom sign says employees must have 'smell check' to ensure 'not sitting on phone' for too long

A workplace bathroom sign claiming that employees must adhere to a strict time limit or else face a “smell check” is raising eyebrows.

The bizarre sign, apparently an attempt to deter workers from taking long breaks, was posted on the bathroom door of an unidentified place of business, per a photo shared on Reddit.

“If in bathroom for more than 10 minutes, a smell check will be completed to ensure employee not sitting on phone,” one part of the sign reads.

SUBWAY EMPLOYEE STAGES ROBBERY AT OWN RESTAURANT TO 'TEACH ONE OF THE EMPLOYEES A LESSON'

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

It continues: “If it does not stink, employee's name will be reported to office.”

“Who is the lucky employee entrusted with this noble task?” one Redditor commented.

Another joked: “I'd stop flushing just in case.”

Another Redditor seeking clarification said: “Wait, so if it stinks then you don't get in trouble but if it doesn't you do... ?”

“This is an obvious joke, no?” another commented, obviously not believing what they just read.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Real or not, one Redditor had a simple solution: “Thinking this may be a good time to look for a new job.”