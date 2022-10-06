Expand / Collapse search
MILITARY
Published

Bahamas cruise line Margaritaville at Sea offers free trips to veterans and first responders

The new policy is a part of Margaritaville at Sea's 'Heroes Sail Free' program

By Phillip Nieto | Fox News
Veterans and first responders are eligible for free vacations across the open sea any time of the year on a Bahamas cruise line. 

The Margaritaville at Sea cruise line announced that starting October 12th, active or veteran United States military members, law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency medical personnel, nurses, teachers, and government employees will be given one free annual trip, calling the opportunity  "much deserved." However, the eligible candidates must travel with at least one paying companion, according to SFGate

The new policy is a part of the cruise line's "Heroes Sail Free" program that started last month. Previously, the first responders and veterans could only get free trips by the end of 2023. 

"Within weeks of the launch, we were pleasantly surprised to see more than 30,000 Heroes and their guests rush to book their free cruise, but that filled nearly all available staterooms in the program through 2023," said Kevin Sheehan, Jr., the cruise line's president and CEO, in a statement. "Now we’re able to continue supporting our Heroes, which is more deserved than ever, by welcoming them to always sail for free when traveling with a paying guest."

The Margaritaville at Sea cruise line is offering free rides to veterans and first responders starting October 12th.

The Margaritaville at Sea cruise line is offering free rides to veterans and first responders starting October 12th. (Margaritaville at Sea)

The Margaritaville at Sea CEO also noted that the company plans to add sea vacations designed only for first responders "at a later date."

The program only applies to the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise ship voyage that sails for three days and two nights and has 658 cabins. The trip starts in the Port of Palm Beach, Florida, and enters Grand Bahama Island. 

Guests can upgrade from the standard interior cabin, but fees, tips, and taxes will not be included in the offer. 

First responders can book either single to double occupancy rooms if they register by October 11th. 

