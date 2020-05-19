Backless bandeaus are the preferred bikini of celebs, Instagram influencers this summer

The COVID-19 pandemic may be putting a damper on beach season this year, but that’s no reason to skip the sexy swimsuit.

While social distancing at home in recent weeks, many celebrities have gravitated toward the same style of bikini top: a backless bandeau featuring a skimpy rectangle of fabric across the chest.

In the past month, Kylie Jenner, Vanessa Hudgens and “Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown have all sported similar ruched styles from Frankies Bikinis, bringing the back-bearing look to fashion’s forefront.

Kylie Jenner chose the brand’s black adjustable “Dreamy” top ($84) and teeny “Sadie” bottom ($79) while making her TikTok dance debut at home earlier this month, while Brown wore the blue floral “Reece” top ($90) and matching bottom ($85) for her own videos on the platform.

Hudgens, meanwhile, tanned in her backyard wearing the blue floral “Dreamy” ($85) with the “Kailyn” bottom ($90), along with a bucket hat.

Kylie may have gotten the hint from her older sister Kendall, who was among the first to wear the look while in Miami in December, modeling the barely-there “Kailyn” top ($90) and bottom ($90) in a sexy python print.

Jenner was joined by best friend Bella Hadid, who also got in on the trend with Melissa Simone’s black “Christine” top ($80) and bottom ($80).

This summer’s hottest accessory? A tanned back.

