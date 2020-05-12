Italian designer launches 'trikini' beachwear design, complete with matching bikini and mask set

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Summer activities are going to look different this year — and now summer fashion will, as well.

Tiziana Scaramuzzo, the designer behind small artisan Italian brand Elexia Beachwear, has created a line of “trikinis” suitable for post-lockdown beach visits.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The three-part swimwear comes with a traditional matching bikini top and bottom, as well as a third component: a matching face mask.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The coronavirus-appropriate beach get-up was dreamed up by the Italian designer while “joking with the family,” Scaramuzzo told Italian news outlet Centropagina.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Back when the coronavirus pandemic first hit, Scaramuzzo was forced to halt production on her bikini line at her small artisan shop. In order to keep her spirits high, she told the outlet she and her family made masks with the materials they had.

Scaramuzzo posted photos of her mask creations on her business' social media pages, where they received positive feedback, she said, thus birthing the “trikini” idea.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The mom and designer advertised her new fashion design on her social media accounts, where they have received dozens of likes and purchase requests as the European country starts to ease lockdown restrictions as the weather warms up.