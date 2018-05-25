'Bachelorette' viewing party essentials, from a 'Bachelor Nation' expert

What's more fun than watching "The Bachelor" or "The Bachelorette"? That would be watching, recapping, and obsessing over every little detail with friends and family — and hosting your own viewing party is the ideal way to maximize the fun.

Amy Kaufman, the author of "Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America’s Favorite Guilty Pleasure," has her own opinions on the essentials every "Bachelor Nation" citizen needs for a weekly, can't-miss viewing party.

So what's the first nugget? "Obviously, number one, you need wine, or rosé," explains Kaufman. "You need a well-stocked bar situation to make watching the antics even more enjoyable."

Kaufman shared some money-saving tidbits with Fox News as well, when it comes to obtaining both food and rosé.

"I like to crowdsource with my friends," Kaufman recommends. "Dole out assignments so that as a host you’re not too overwhelmed."

For the ultimate ambiance, the "Bachelor Nation" author suggests spreading around fake rose petals and lighting candles for ambiance. Kaufman also advises viewers to reach out on Twitter to invite past "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" contestants.

"You’d be surprised about how much these contestants want to crash these parties and meet fans," she explains. "You can get a lot of fun, behind-the-scenes tidbits, so, reach out to someone on Twitter and slide into those DMs."

To learn more of Kaufman’s advice for the perfect viewing party, check out her exclusive interview above.