'Bachelor' fans, Internet debates 'glam-shaming': Is it a real thing?

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
The Internet has been debating, and sometimes bemoaning, the issue of "glam-shaming" after a "Bachelor" contestant coined the term earlier this season.

The Internet has been debating, and sometimes bemoaning, the issue of "glam-shaming" after a "Bachelor" contestant coined the term earlier this season.  (iStock/American Broadcasting Companies, Inc.)

Is “glam-shaming” a thing? If you’re a contestant on the current season of “The Bachelor,” you likely think it is. But does the rest of America feel the same way?

Not so much.

The annual “Women Tell All” episode of the ABC reality show aired on Sunday night, allowing former contestants the chance to reflect on their experiences and air their dirty laundry on national TV. But among the tearful interviews and awkward confrontations, a small debate erupted regarding the issue of “glam-shaming,” and whether or not it was A) a real thing, or B) took place earlier in the season.

Former "Bachelor" contestant Marikh Mathias (center) accused another contestant of "glam-shaming" her, after she was called out for fixing her hair during a hiking segment.  (© 2018 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. All rights reserved.)

Former contestants Marikh Mathias, 27, and Chelsea Roy, 29, dredged up an old argument from an episode in which the women were tasked with participating in a hiking challenge. During the Jan. 22 episode, Mathias confronted Roy for noting how Mathias had been using the group’s compass to check her own reflection and fix her hair.

“Just like people slut-shame and body-shame people, you’re, like, glam-shaming me,” Mathias told Roy, who, being a former model, later identified herself as "pro glam" too.

Former contestant Chelsea Roy, a former model, said she didn't mean anything by her alleged "glam-shaming" remarks, and even identified herself as "pro glam."  (© 2018 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. All rights reserved.)

Fast-forward to Sunday night, and the two women were still a bit touchy about the issue of glam-shaming. Both, however, stuck to their guns on the issue, with Mathias saying she felt judged by Roy, and Roy claiming she didn’t mean anything by her original comment. (Roy, however, did try to shame Mathias by trying to hand her a compact during the argument.) The other contestants then began chiming in, with some arguing that it’s “not a thing” at all, and others admitting that, yes, it might be a thing, although it probably didn’t happen in this particular case.

The same debate later flared up in the comments section of a poll ABC posted to Twitter, which itself found that only 35 percent of respondents thought glam-shaming was indeed “a thing.”

The hashtag #glamshaming also began appearing on Twitter, with some coming out in support of the term and others against. Many others, however, were simply sick of the argument.

Despite the back-and-forth over the term, Mathias took to Instagram following the “Women Tell All” episode to issue a response in which she takes credit for coining the term “glam-shaming,” and insists that she is a victim of it.

FOR THE RECORD - I created the term glam shaming on the show because that’s the only way I could describe the situation I was put into. What you guys didn’t see was me telling Arie that he could ask me anything and him asking me how long it would take me to get ready for a hike. Out of everything in the world, he asked me about that! That’s when I knew he didn’t have any interest to get to know me on a deeper level based on what someone had said to him about me, and the judgment he made because of it. Glam shaming is, at the end of the day, just a word right? I know how silly it can sound at times, but what it represents is anything but silly. It’s about not being seen for the person you are because of what someone thinks about you based on how you dress, do your makeup, do you hair, whatever it may be. I know I can’t be the only woman in the world who’s been labeled “high maintenance” or told that I seem like a bitch because of how I look. When this issue arose on the show, it perpetuated the vicious cycle of this judgment in my life, and really hurt me. I think about all the diverse types of beautiful (inside and out) people I have in my life and missing out on knowing them if I had made a judgment based on how they choose to present themselves. At the end of this debate, it’s about love. I went on The Bachelor to find love and when something as petty as how I maintain my hair comes in the way of that, it’s not okay. Everyone deserves love, EVERYONE. Why does it matter if someone fixed their hair on a hike if they make you laugh, support you, love you unconditionally. It doesn’t.

“I know how silly it can sound at times, but what it represents is anything but silly,” she wrote. “It’s about not being seen for the person you are because of what someone thinks about you based on how you dress, do your makeup, do you hair, whatever it may be.”

Mathias also shared a message to Twitter arguing that a person “can’t be pro glam if you don’t recognize glam shaming to be a ‘thing.’”