5-year-old gifts baby Yoda toy to firefighters battling Oregon wildfires ‘in case they get lonely’

“Baby Yoda is a source of light in the force and the world.”

That’s what Marcus Kauffman, a representative with the Oregon Department of Forestry, said to The Register-Guard of the sweet gift given to the firefighters battling the wildfires blazing along the West Coast.

LIVE UPDATES: WILDFIRES IN CALIFORNIA, WESTERN STATES

WET WEATHER COMING TO OREGON COULD HELP FIGHT WILDFIRES, BUT BRINGS RISK OF FLOODING

Carver, a 5-year-old from Scappoose, Oregon, spotted the baby Yoda, a.k.a. ‘The Child,’ as he is referred to in the Star Wars series “The Mandalorian,” at a store while shopping with his grandmother, Sasha Tinning, FOX 12 reported.

The boy reportedly saw the cute creature and felt it would bring joy to someone.

VIDEO SHOWS HEARTBREAKING MOMENT BOY HEARS DECEASED GRANDPA'S VOICE INSIDE STUFFED BEAR

“He loves to make people smile,” Tinning told FOX 12 Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

So the pair took Yoda to a supply drive for the Oregon firefighters and dropped off the doll. But Carver made sure to add something special – a note thanking the firefighters for what they’re dong.

“Thank you firefighters. Here’s a friend for you in case you get lonely. Love, Carver,” Kauffman read the note, sharing it gets tucked into Yoda’s robe and is shared “from fire to fire” to cheer up the crews risking their lives to battle the blaze.

A blog for the travels of baby Yoda was also made, titled Baby yoda fights fires. On it, different firefighters are seen posing with the toy.

“These ash-covered firefighters, just covered from head to foot, holding this Baby Yoda. Every one of those pictures just makes my heart warm,” Tinning said to FOX 12.

More than five million acres have burned in California, Oregon and Washington due to the wildfires. As of Friday, most of the fires affecting Oregon have only been 10% contained.