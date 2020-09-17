Video shows heartbreaking moment boy hears deceased grandpa's voice inside stuffed bear

An Ohio woman brought a very special gift home to her son after his grandfather died from coronavirus-related complications.

Jessica Turpin wrote on Twitter that her 6-year-old son, Ryan, has been undergoing treatment for leukemia since 2018, and was devastated by the death of his grandfather, “Bubba Lou,” in May.

Turpin was looking for a way to cheer up her son, so she made him a custom Build-A-Bear and used old voicemails from Ryan’s grandfather to create a recording in the bear, she told Storyful.

She dressed the toy bear in clothes similar to the way the late grandfather dressed when he used to take Ryan to sports games. She also wrote on the Build-A-Bear certificate that the bear was named Bubba Lou Bear and it was born on the day Ryan’s grandfather died.

Turpin then recorded Ryan’s tearful reaction on video when she presented him with the gift. It happened in June but just went viral this week.

“I miss him so much,” the boy says in the video, hugging the bear.

He then watches in shock as his grandfather’s voice emanates from the toy.

“I miss you grandpop,” he said. “I’m always thinking about you and I cry because I really miss you.”

Turpin wrote on Twitter that is was “an awesome gift.”

“It brings him much comfort,” she wrote.

