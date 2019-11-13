Baby name website predicts top 2020 names

The tiny Sophias, Olivias, Jacksons and Liams of the world may have to make room for newcomers like Adah, Reese, Tate and Diego, if there’s any truth to Nameberry’s predictions for the hottest baby names for the New Year.

The popular baby name website recently released its official Top Baby Names of 2020 list, with the results highlighting many choices that “went virtually unused a generation ago.” Nameberry editors produced the findings by measuring the website’s 70,000 monikers that “saw the biggest increase in interest” from online visitors between 2018 and 2019, the report said.

“Our top baby names are a radical departure from the official national list, which suffers from a considerable time lag,” Nameberry founder and CEO Pamela Redmond commented. “We won’t know which names were really used most often for babies in 2020 until May of 2021.”

For girls, in order of popularity, Adah, Reese, Mika, Paisley, Amina, Teagan, Nova, Aura, Pearl and Billie took the top spots. Highly visible stars Reese Witherspoon and Billie Eilish were undoubtedly influential, while celestial and spiritual sentiments perhaps inspiring the choices Nova and Aura.

For boys, the names Austin, Alva, Acacius, Tate, Diego, Esaton, Lucius, Cash, Ash and Luca took the cake. Nameberry described the eclectic symphony of male names as hitting notes that both felt “ancient" and “brand new.”

As for the increasingly stylish category of gender-neutral names for both sexes, Ellis, Phoenix, Remi (alternatively spelled Remy,) Marlowe, Shea, Zephyr, Darcy, Rowan, Quinn and Emerson were the 10 most searched selections.

With more information seemingly available for today’s future parents ever before, one thing is for sure: the preschool classes and playgrounds of tomorrow are going to be trendier than ever.

