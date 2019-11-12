Video of judge holding baby during mom's swearing-in as lawyer goes viral

A video of a Tennessee judge holding a baby whose mother was being sworn in as a lawyer is warming hearts on the internet.

State Court of Appeals Judge Richard Dinkins is seen bouncing the toddler in one arm as he reads the oath of admission to mother Juliana Lamar, who was being sworn in as an attorney.

The video, originally shared on Lamar’s Instagram page, racked up nearly 700,000 views after her law school colleague, Sarah Martin, re-shared it on Twitter.

PRO-LIFE GROUP HELPS YOUNG MOM FINISH COLLEGE, EDUCATES STUDENTS ON 'PREGNANT AND PARENTING' RIGHTS

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Lamar told Fox 17 Nashville Judge Dinkins saw her son, Beckham, in the crowd and wanted him to be a part of the ceremony. Dinkins served as a mentor to Lamar, who clerked for him during law school at Belmont University College of Law.

Beckham was born on Oct. 20 of last year, while Lamar was still a student, and she returned to class just over a week after giving birth.

“She was back at school within a week of an emergency c-section before she was even allowed to drive or climb stairs,” Martin wrote on Twitter.

DAD'S VIRAL POST PRAISING STAY-AT-HOME WIFE'S 'SACRIFICES' SPARKS DEBATE

Lamar said becoming a mom while getting through law school was "nerve-racking.”

“I didn't know anything about babies," she told Fox 17. "I was worried about law school and being a new mom."

Lamar, who is married, said she felt guilty when she first had Beckham and had to leave him behind for law classes.

Having her young son be a part of her swearing-in ceremony was “the pinnacle of everything because it was all worth it,” she said.

CHIP GAINES' INSTAGRAM POST ABOUT PARENTING STRIKES CHORD WITH FOLLOWERS: 'ADORABLE AND SO RELATABLE'

Lamar’s story–and the judge’s small, yet meaningful gesture—was praised on social media, with many women calling her a hero.

“Great example of true gender respect in the work place [sic]. This woman is given space to live her full life,” one person tweeted.

“She can and will practice law while being a parent, and that judge is modeling what it means to be a professional human rather then [sic] a professional and a human. Bravo to all!”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another Twitter user wrote, “There should be a Presidential Good Humanity Award for this kind of thing. For mom too, what a way to persevere.”

“What a day to be sworn in and have your little one be there too!!” another person tweeted. “What a memory to show her baby when the baby gets older!!”