Woman gives birth on plane over Alaska, bestows newborn with fitting name

We sure hope this baby grows up to love airplanes.

A woman gave birth to a baby boy while flying over Alaska earlier this month — and now the child bears a name that will forever remind his family of the ordeal.

Chrystal Hicks lives in Glenallen, a small town located about 180 miles from Anchorage. Hicks had driven to Anchorage before giving birth to her previous three children, KTUU reports. This time, however, the mom reportedly started feeling painful contractions at 35 weeks into her pregnancy, and emergency personnel arranged for her to be medevacked to the hospital on Aug. 5.

“I was just having contractions and it wouldn’t stop, and it kept getting stronger and they thought we were going to make it," Hicks told the news outlet. "But we obviously didn’t make it very far.”

She reportedly gave birth just 20 minutes into the flight.

In honor of the baby's unusual entrance to this world, Hicks named her new son Sky Airon Hicks. When it came time to fill out the birth certificate, however, she said there was a bit of confusion.

“I just put Anchorage. I didn’t want to put on a plane or in the sky," Hicks said.

While the mother and baby made it to the hospital safely, Sky was still placed on a breathing machine, due to arriving more than a month earlier than expected, and weighing only 5 pounds, 10 ounces.

What's more, the family is apparently very excited to welcome a new member who is already famous.

“I think when he’s older, he might get embarrassed about it but I think it’s funny now,” Hicks said. “I think even when he graduates he’ll be known as baby born on a plane.”