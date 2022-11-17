Baby elephant plays in a spray of water for visitors: See the adorable video

A baby elephant at an elephant sanctuary recently enjoyed some adorable water play — and loved being sprayed with a hose by handlers.

The young elephant named Luna is a resident at the Samui Elephant Haven in Thailand — a sanctuary for elephants rescued from exploitation such as trekking, circus performing and logging.

In the sweet video, the baby elephant can be seen playing and rolling around on the ground.

At one point, Luna is lying face down so that she can be sprayed by the water hose.

Visitors had been feeding Luna, a two-year-old elephant, just before she decided to enjoy some water play.

After a few minutes of enjoying the water, Luna stands up and walks over toward her mother, Aom.

The 33-year-old elephant mom appears unphased by her youngster's playfulness even as she's aware of every movement.

The head of office at the nonprofit, Kedkanok "Takkie" Cho, said the video display was Luna’s way of saying hello to the visitors who were watching nearby.

"The video was taken when Luna showed up to say hi to visitors," he said.

"Normally, when [the elephants] show up, [they] will get fed food such as pineapple leaves, banana tree, banana and watermelon."

The Samui Elephant Haven in Koh Samui, Thailand, cares for 21 elephants.

It strives to give them a better life after the animals were rescued from abusive situations.

Luna’s mom, Aom, worked for a circus for many years — providing rides for attendees and creating paintings for customers.

"She was forced to have a lot of people sitting on her back and walk them around the jungle," he said.

Cho said Aom is a very protective mother to playful, youth Luna — and hopes she will become more relaxed in the future.