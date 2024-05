Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

Punxsutawney Phil’s two new groundhog babies have been given names that are right on brand with Groundhog Day.

The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle announced on Mother's Day that the baby girl and boy groundhogs will be called Sunny and Shadow.

After the pups were born in March, members of the public submitted hundreds of name suggestions, according to TMX, which were reviewed by the club.

In a video announcement on Facebook, club vice president Dan McGinley shared the chosen names in true Groundhog Day fashion: by reading them off a scroll.

"Born to royalty, a boy and a girl, names have been chosen to share with the world," he rhymed. "Welcome with us as we say hello to little girl, Sunny and a boy, Shadow."

McGinley continued, "With pride and joy as the kids play, from Punxsutawney, Happy Mother's Day!"

This is the current Phil's first time being a father, even though there has been a long line of Punxsutawney Phils who’ve emerged to see their shadows since 1886.

That means these babies are not Phil’s replacement, McGinley told the Associated Press.

"They’re not the heir apparent," he said.

"Sunny and Shadow will not be part of the ceremony — it’s still Phil’s job. There’s still only one Punxsutawney Phil."

On Feb. 2, 2024, Phil made the rare prediction of an early spring after not seeing his shadow.

The public can visit Punxsutawney Phil and his new family in their climate-controlled burrow at the Punxsutawney Memorial Library in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.

TMX and the Associated Press contributed reporting.