Author James Patterson talks stories of his life on 'Fox and Friends'

American author James Patterson stepped into the "Fox & Friends" studio in Manhattan on Tuesday morning to discuss his latest book.

Unlike the mystery-thriller or young adult fiction novels that his millions of fans have come to expect, Patterson’s latest book is a personal memoir titled "James Patterson by James Patterson."

"So many people have said, this is your best book. It’s better than the ‘Alex Cross’ stuff, it’s better than the ‘Women’s Murder Club' stuff," said Patterson, 75, on Tuesday.

"This book is about — I don’t know — [it’s about] the values we had," he continued. "[It's about] the importance of love. The importance of family. Things like that. Without getting corny about it."

Patterson described his early life and family upbringing as "humble."

His father grew up in a "Newburgh poorhouse," he said — he grew up in Newburgh, New York, in Orange County, in the 1950s and early '60s — while his grandmother worked as a charwoman and used often say, "Hungry dogs run faster."

"I’ve been poor. I’ve been middle class," Patterson told "Fox & Friends" host Steve Doocy.

"And I was poor and middle class again, and now I’m not that anymore. I’m balanced — I prefer this."

Among the standout moments included in the memoir: Patterson worked at a mental hospital in Massachusetts, where he met singer James Taylor, who would go on to become a six-time Grammy winner. Patterson also describes his experiences at the Woodstock Music and Art Fair of 1969 — and how he came to write the ad jingle line "I’m a Toys ‘R’ Us Kid" for the toy giant in 1982.

Patterson shared that there’s even a miraculous story about how he discovered he had an uncle right before his father left to serve in World War II.

Aside from his memoir this year, Patterson helped his "new old friend" Dolly Parton write her first novel, "Run, Rose, Run," which was released in March.

His memoir made its official debut on May 31.

It’s available at most book retailers.

"People really, really like the book. Which is good, thank God," Patterson said.

"'Cause if they don’t, they’re rejecting my life and I wouldn’t like that."