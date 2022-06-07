Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE
Published

Author James Patterson talks stories of his life on 'Fox and Friends'

The best-selling author revealed details of his new personal memoir, ‘James Patterson by James Patterson’

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
close
James Patterson debuts new memoir Video

James Patterson debuts new memoir

Author James Patterson details what to expect in his memoir about life and success

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

American author James Patterson stepped into the "Fox & Friends" studio in Manhattan on Tuesday morning to discuss his latest book.

Unlike the mystery-thriller or young adult fiction novels that his millions of fans have come to expect, Patterson’s latest book is a personal memoir titled "James Patterson by James Patterson."

"So many people have said, this is your best book. It’s better than the ‘Alex Cross’ stuff, it’s better than the ‘Women’s Murder Club' stuff," said Patterson, 75, on Tuesday.

"This book is about — I don’t know — [it’s about] the values we had," he continued. "[It's about] the importance of love. The importance of family. Things like that. Without getting corny about it."

PASTOR GREG LAURIE DETAILS HOW JOHN LENNON FOUND GOD — AND WHY IT MATTERS TODAY

Patterson described his early life and family upbringing as "humble." 

James Patterson joined 'Fox and Friends' on Tuesday, June 7, to discuss his new memoir, 'James Patterson by James Patterson.'

James Patterson joined 'Fox and Friends' on Tuesday, June 7, to discuss his new memoir, 'James Patterson by James Patterson.' (Fox News Channel)

His father grew up in a "Newburgh poorhouse," he said — he grew up in Newburgh, New York, in Orange County, in the 1950s and early '60s — while his grandmother worked as a charwoman and used often say, "Hungry dogs run faster."

NEW EXHIBITS HONOR ‘PEANUTS’ CREATOR CHARLES SCHULZ’S 100TH BIRTHDAY

"I’ve been poor. I’ve been middle class," Patterson told "Fox & Friends" host Steve Doocy. 

"And I was poor and middle class again, and now I’m not that anymore. I’m balanced — I prefer this."

Among the standout moments included in the memoir: Patterson worked at a mental hospital in Massachusetts, where he met singer James Taylor, who would go on to become a six-time Grammy winner. Patterson also describes his experiences at the Woodstock Music and Art Fair of 1969 — and how he came to write the ad jingle line "I’m a Toys ‘R’ Us Kid" for the toy giant in 1982. 

Patterson shared that there’s even a miraculous story about how he discovered he had an uncle right before his father left to serve in World War II.

NJ COLLEGE GRADUATE PAYS OFF $70K IN STUDENT LOANS BY STARTING USED BOOK BUSINESS

Aside from his memoir this year, Patterson helped his "new old friend" Dolly Parton write her first novel, "Run, Rose, Run," which was released in March.

His memoir made its official debut on May 31.

It’s available at most book retailers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"People really, really like the book. Which is good, thank God," Patterson said. 

"'Cause if they don’t, they’re rejecting my life and I wouldn’t like that."

Cortney Moore is an associate lifestyle writer/producer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.

FEATURED STORY

Parallels of the Ark: How Noah's Journey Symbolizes Jesus