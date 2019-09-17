ASOS mocked for 'see-through' lacy jumpsuit sold in bridal section

ASOS has been mocked for selling a lacy jumpsuit for brides that leaves little to the imagination.

The eye-catching number is completely sheer, meaning your underwear could be on show for the big day if you don't wear lining.

The embroidered jumpsuit has full-length legs and sleeves that fall to the elbow and is certainly for the edgier bride.

While the jumpsuit falls in the ASOS Occasion Wear section of the site, in the description, it does say “a little something for your lingerie drawer.”

It also says the bridal lacey outfit is “for their see-through vibes.”

Unsurprisingly, it has certainly caused a stir among shoppers.

Pictures of the jumpsuit were posted to Facebook's "That’s It, I’m Wedding Shaming" page, and have racked up hundreds of comments.

The person who first posted the photos to Facebook said the item came up in the bridal section of the site, even though it wasn't exactly "walk-down-the-aisle" material.

“Just to be clear for everyone, this wasn't in the lingerie section. It was in the dresses section, with the dresses. Not the lingerie,” the poster added.

One person wrote: “Well, I was already having my wedding at a strip club so... it's perfect!”

Another added: “Premium mesh .... sounds like [chafe] city, oh my thighs would be bleeding.”

“It’s 'walk into the bedroom' material," someone else said.

However, some people said they were actually a fan of the jaw-dropping garment.

One said: “This would be cute if [post-wedding] you had secluded beachy honeymoon.”

Meanwhile, someone commented: “When you get married at Burning Man.”

This story originally appeared on The Sun. Read more content from The Sun here.