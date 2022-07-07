Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE
Published

Artist reveals painting of our American flag in 'the greatest country in the world'

Steve Penley of Georgia painted a sprawling, waving American flag recently on 'Fox and Friends'

By Angelica Stabile | Fox News
Artist unveils patriotic portrait on Independence Day Video

Artist unveils patriotic portrait on Independence Day

Artist Steve Penley shares his artwork on the American flag this Independence Day

Visual artist Steve Penley saluted the American flag in a stunning new Independence Day painting — one that will last far beyond the holiday last weekend.

Penley revealed the work of art earlier this week on "Fox & Friends." 

He called in from Atlanta, Georgia, and shared how he painted the piece throughout that morning. 

Penley commented that the American flag is not only the "best looking" in the world, but also serves as a reminder of our privilege.

Artist Steve Penley revealed his Fourth of July artwork on "Fox and Friends" on July 4, 2022.

Artist Steve Penley revealed his Fourth of July artwork on "Fox and Friends" on July 4, 2022. (Fox News)

"It is the greatest country in the world," he said.

"And every day we live here, we’re living in paradise."

Visual artist Steve Penley stands in front of his Independence Day painting revealed on "Fox and Friends," on July 4, 2022.

Visual artist Steve Penley stands in front of his Independence Day painting revealed on "Fox and Friends," on July 4, 2022. (Fox News)

The massive painting, depicting a sprawling and waving flag surrounded by multicolored fireworks, is a "celebration of the country we live in," the artist explained.

Penley's work is best known for its vibrant style.

It's distinguished by his use of large brush strokes and bright colors.

The artist often creates patriotic pieces.

His work includes portraits of former U.S. presidents and sketches of the Statue of Liberty and the American flag in different artistic styles.

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital. Follow her on Twitter at @atstabile.