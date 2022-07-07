Artist reveals painting of our American flag in 'the greatest country in the world'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Visual artist Steve Penley saluted the American flag in a stunning new Independence Day painting — one that will last far beyond the holiday last weekend.

Penley revealed the work of art earlier this week on "Fox & Friends."

He called in from Atlanta, Georgia, and shared how he painted the piece throughout that morning.

4TH OF JULY QUIZ! HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW INDEPENDENCE DAY?

Penley commented that the American flag is not only the "best looking" in the world, but also serves as a reminder of our privilege.

"It is the greatest country in the world," he said.

"And every day we live here, we’re living in paradise."

The massive painting, depicting a sprawling and waving flag surrounded by multicolored fireworks, is a "celebration of the country we live in," the artist explained.

Penley's work is best known for its vibrant style.

It's distinguished by his use of large brush strokes and bright colors.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The artist often creates patriotic pieces.

His work includes portraits of former U.S. presidents and sketches of the Statue of Liberty and the American flag in different artistic styles.