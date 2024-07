Park rangers in Tucson, Arizona, decided to use sweltering temperatures to their sweet advantage.

The rangers, who work at Saguaro National Park in Tucson, Arizona, used their hot car to bake banana bread and apparently it wasn't the first time they put on their chef's hats.

"When in direct sunlight here in southern Arizona, with outside temperatures around 100°f, the dashboard of a car can reach upwards of 200°f in only an hour! In the past we've taken this opportunity to bake cookies, bell peppers, and now banana bread, at work dude," the rangers shared in a Facebook post on June 28.

The post included photos showing the progress of the bread baking in the sun through the dashboard of the vehicle.

The banana bread, sitting in a tin pan, is displayed with text showing the outside temperature and what the temperature was inside the car.

At one point, the dashboard temperature reached a whopping 211 degrees while the outside temperature was 105 degrees.

"We finally took it out around 3pm; admittedly, it was still a bit squishy on the inside. So far, we think cookies make for the most ideal option for cooking in the car," the post continued.

The rangers quipped about heat safety, adding, "You know what's not an ideal thing to cook in the car? People, and pets."

On average, 37 children under the age of 15 die each year in the U.S. from heatstroke after being left in hot cars, according to the National Safety Council.

The rangers are warning parkgoers that it may only take 10-to-20 minutes for the heat in a car to become life-threatening.

Excessive heat warnings at Saguaro National Park have been announced on the National Park Service website (nps.gov) as many regions across the country see scorching temperatures.

"Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water," the site says.

Fox News Digital reached out to Saguaro National Park for additional comment.