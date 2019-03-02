Ariana Grande says fans, music saved her life: ‘I am so deeply and eternally grateful’

Ariana Grande revealed this week that her fans and music have “saved [her] life.”

In an emotional post on Instagram Friday, the singer and songwriter, who will soon embark on her third tour, said she felt inspired to share how “grateful” she is for her life and fans.

ARIANA GRANDE MAKING RETURN TO MANCHESTER 2 YEARS AFTER ARENA TERRORIST ATTACK

“I just want to say how grateful I am for my life, for the people in it, for the ups and challenges, for the laughter and the pain, for this music and for the lifelong friendships I’ve made [through] making it (that includes my friendship with y’all),” she wrote, in part.

"I can't really fathom all that has happened over the past few years,” she went on, adding "I don't even really know where I'm going with this post but I'm just grateful to be here still.”

As the BBC notes, 2018 was a difficult year for Grande, whose ex-boyfriend, the rapper Mac Miller, died in September, apparently of a drug overdose. In October, the singer and comedian Pete Davidson broke off their engagement after seven months of dating, according to the British news outlet.

ARIANA GRANDE JOINS THE BEATLES AS ONLY ARTISTS TO SECURE TOP 3 SPOTS ON BILLBOARD CHARTS

While the singer said she is "still healing," she noted has felt “a lot lighter as of late.”

“A few months ago I told my team I wasn’t even in an okay enough place to tour or work at all and my friends, you guys and this music really saved my life and turned everything around,” she continued. “I'm still healing but I feel a lot lighter as of late and I think this is really going to be such a beautiful time.”

She concluded the post: "I am so deeply and eternally grateful. Life is wild. But your love and this music make it feel so sweet."