'America's Field Trip' to send students to nation's top landmarks for 'unforgettable experiences'

A nationwide contest called "America's Field Trip" is now open to students across the U.S. — including elementary school, middle school and high school students — and it offers the chance to win field trips to a number of iconic and historic sites across the country.

It's in preparation for, and expectation of, America's 250th anniversary in July 2026.

"Our nation’s 250th is about the past, present and future — and no one represents that future better than America’s incredible students," said Rosie Rios, chair of America250, in comments to Fox News Digital.

"America’s Field Trip puts young people at the heart of our efforts and offers an opportunity for students to receive unforgettable experiences at our nation’s landmarks," she said about the new opportunity.

"We want to hear from students across the country: What does America mean to YOU?"

The group said that 75 first-place awardees and their designated chaperones will be provided "free travel, lodging and access to unforgettable field trip experiences at select historical and cultural sites across the country."

There will also be second-place awardees, the group said — who will each receive $500 cash awards.

Inaugural field trip experiences and partners include the following opportunities, according to the organization:

Tour of the Statue of Liberty in New York

Tour and hike at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming and Montana

Weekend at Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado

Tours at the National Archives and the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.

Tours at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, National Museum of African American History and Culture, or the National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C.

Candlelight tour at Fort Point at the base of the Golden Gate Bridge

Costumed roleplaying experience at American Village in Alabama

Other opportunities for winners include private tours of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York Museum and Learning Center, and the Bank of New York Mellon, the country's oldest bank, both in New York City.

And in Boston, winners would be able to experience the National Parks of Boston with a special visit to the USS Constitution and a sunset cruise to Spectacle Island.

The organization told Fox News Digital, "Students must develop their submissions individually and must have a teacher or parent submit entries on their behalf."

"Students at each grade level will respond to the question, ‘What does America mean to you?’" The contest is open through May 17, 2024.

Students, families and teachers can find more information — including resources, contest rules, release forms and toolkit materials — at america250.org/fieldtrip.

The contest has different submission requirements for each grade group — and is available to students in elementary school (third to fifth grade), middle school (sixth to eighth grade), and high school (ninth to twelfth grade), the organization noted.

The contest is open now and will remain open until May 17 at 11:59 p.m.

Award recipients will be announced in June 2024; field trips will start in mid-July, the group said.

America250 is the official nonpartisan entity charged by Congress with planning the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The effort is "in collaboration with BNY Mellon, the 240-year-old global financial services company that played a pivotal role in the development, growth and rise of the United States," the group said in a press release.

"America’s Field Trip invites elementary, middle and high school students to submit artwork, videos and essays reflecting on what America means to them."

Rios also noted, "America’s Field Trip is one of the most ambitious education engagement campaigns ever attempted … It's an extraordinary opportunity to bring students across the country together in celebrating and commemorating our nation’s 250th anniversary by exploring our past and allowing them to express their dreams for the future," as shared in a press release by the group.