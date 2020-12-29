73% Americans want ‘smarter’ money decisions to be their New Year’s resolution: Survey

For 2021, Americans are hoping to practice better money habits.

That’s what a new survey from the coupon platform Slickdeals is suggesting.

Reportedly, 73% of Americans have indicated that they want their New Year’s resolution to be centered around making "smarter" money decisions.

The survey consulted 2,005 Americans to make its determination, 47% of which have admitted they experienced financial challenges in 2020.

Fifty-three percent of the respondents said their money troubles stemmed from the coronavirus pandemic, which included job loss, salary reductions and increased spending.

Twenty-three percent of respondents were laid off or furloughed while 34% of respondents lost income.

However, the two biggest financial struggles respondents experienced in 2020 were medical expenses (42%) and increased bills (49%).

The top five money goals Americans are reportedly planning to pursue in the New Year include getting out of debt (38%), removing unnecessary bills (33%), seeking more deals or coupons (33%), spending money wisely (33%) and using an app meant for savings (30%).

Additionally, the Slickdeals’ survey said Americans are looking to put away $327 per month on average, according to its respondents. Slightly more than 1 in 5 – 22% – said they’re hoping to save $500 or more per month.

"A new year provides a clean slate for people to assess their financial situation and make the modifications needed to put them on track," said Slickdeals’ Senior Personal Finance Editor Ryan Tronier. "Simple changes such as cutting unnecessary subscriptions or looking for more deals and discounts when shopping can quickly add up to big savings."