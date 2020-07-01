Americans are exhausted from poor sleep during the lockdown

It’s not just you -- a lot of people are exhausted.

If people were hoping to at least catch up on some much-needed sleep during the lockdowns, things may not have worked out the way they hoped. A new study suggests that life during lockdown has left many Americans feeling more exhausted than before.

The study was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Leesa Sleep, Southwest News Service (SWNS) reports. Out of 2,000 Americans questioned about the impact of the pandemic on their sleep schedules, six-in-10 responded that they’ve had more trouble sleeping than they normally do. A similar number said that their sleep schedules had become inconsistent during the lockdown.

Also, 63 percent of the respondents reportedly fear that the damage to their sleep schedules will be permanent.

Not surprisingly, about half of the respondents said they used television to help them fall asleep, oftentimes binge-watching shows until the early hours of the morning.

The lockdown has apparently upended people’s entire schedules. About 44 percent of respondents admitted to staying up later simply because they can sleep in longer. Similarly, 46 percent of people surveyed admitted to only getting out of bed about 10 minutes before they had to start a remote work shift.

People reportedly also admitted to sneaking in two naps a week while they were supposed to be working.

According to the survey, about 27 percent of people admitted to taking an over-the-counter sleep aid, while 24 percent said they took prescription medicine to help them sleep. Another 24 percent admitted to having an alcoholic beverage while trying to doze off.