53% of Americans can’t name all 4 of their grandparents: Survey

More than half of Americans don’t know the names of all four of their grandparents.

That’s what a new survey from Ancestry found, which gathered responses from 2,113 Americans. OnePoll conducted the survey on behalf of the genealogy company in March and it determined that 53% of Americans can’t name all of their grandparents.

"When you look at the survey findings broken down by age, it was still fairly high across the board," a spokesperson for Ancestry wrote in an email to Fox News Digital. "We found 53% between ages 26-41 couldn’t name all four, 61% between ages 42-57, and 30% of those ages 58-76."

Ancestry’s survey also found that 66% of Americans say they want to learn more about their family history and 51% want to hear stories about what life was like when their ancestors were young.

"Listening to family stories can be a great starting point to learn about your family’s past, but details can get lost as they are passed down for generations," Ancestry’s emailed statement goes on.

The company’s commissioned survey was intentionally published to go along with the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration’s release of the 1950 census, which became available for public viewing on Friday, April 1.

About 151 million records are associated with the 1950 U.S. Census archive, the genealogy company reports.

To help people navigate this massive data load, Ancestry is indexing the records state-by-state. The information will be made searchable on ancestry.com/1950Census – free of charge.

Ancestry’s dedicated 1950 U.S. Census database includes advanced search tools, such as AI handwriting recognition technology, interactive census enumeration map overlay and a personalized record tour that breaks down the information you’re reading.

Users can sign up for index notifications if they can’t find their family’s information in Ancestry’s database. If this option is chosen, Ancestry will email census researchers when their state’s record load has been indexed.

Alternatively, curious citizens can comb through the census records themselves at 1950census.archives.gov.

"What’s exciting about the 1950 U.S. Census is that you will find information about more recent family members–with details like names and ages of members of the household, address, occupations and salaries, military service, and more," Ancestry told Fox News Digital. "In fact, if you were born before 1975, you are likely to find your parents in the 1950 Census if they were U.S. residents–and if you were born before 2000, you could have a grandparent who was enumerated."