TikTok user claims DNA test reveals dad isn't related to her, biological father is a billionaire

Taking tests is never fun.

A TikTok user recently revealed that she discovered a shocking secret about her family after taking a DNA test. In a video series that has since gone viral, she shared the story about discovering the true identity of her biological father.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

In the first video, Cat McDonald explained that her dad bought everyone in the family DNA tests for Christmas. McDonald said she grew up believing she had a strong Irish heritage, and was shocked to see the results of her DNA test indicated otherwise. This also apparently came as a surprise to her father, who is Irish.

The TikTokker she checked her DNA results online and found that her account had located a definite paternal match. The only problem was that the man identified as her biological father wasn’t the man who had raised her, she alleged.

In a follow-up video, McDonald explained that she confronted her mom and aunts. While she said they were "chill," she noted that her dad seemed to recognize the name of the biological father, who was apparently an "old family friend."

After looking him up, however, McDonald was stunned to see her biological father is apparently a billionaire and has several other children. She says she tried to meet him and give him a letter, but he wasn’t willing to meet her "when he heard [her] name."

The woman concluded the clip wishing for answers, asking her viewers for help with "part three" of her video.

Since posting her story, the initial clip has been viewed over 4.5 million times. Hopefully, one of those millions of people can help connect her with her biological father.