American Culture Quiz: Test yourself on victorious veeps, Bronx Bombers and birth of burgers

APP USERS: Click here to get the quiz!

The American Culture Quiz is a weekly test of our unique national traits , trends, history and people, including current news and the sights and sounds of the United States.

This week's quiz is headlined by Oval Office newcomers, two eras in Hollywood history and some of the heaviest hitters in baseball history.

We also look at a pair of hot moments in rock ‘n’ roll history and a hero of American independence from France. Can you get all 8 questions right in this quiz? Give it a try!

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which of these presidents, all of whom also served as VP, was elected to the Oval Office while still in the No. 2 seat?</h3><ul><li>Gerald Ford</li><li>Richard Nixon</li><li>Thomas Jefferson</li><li>Theodore Roosevelt</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The all-American hamburger was invented by Danish immigrant Louis Lassen in 1900 in which state, per the Library of Congress?</h3><ul><li>California</li><li>Colorado</li><li>Wyoming</li><li>Connecticut</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Molly Ringwald, a young Hollywood leading lady during the Reagan era, starred in each of these classic 1980s teen flicks except one. Which one did she NOT star in?</h3><ul><li>"Say Anything"</li><li>"The Breakfast Club"</li><li>"Pretty in Pink"</li><li>"Sixteen Candles"</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which Bronx Bomber holds the New York Yankees and American League records for most home runs by a rookie?</h3><ul><li>Babe Ruth</li><li>Aaron Judge</li><li>Roger Maris</li><li>Mickey Mantle</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The Moondog Coronation Ball in 1952 is widely noted as the first-ever rock 'n' roll concert. It took place in which rockin' American city?</h3><ul><li>Denver</li><li>Memphis</li><li>Cleveland</li><li>Little Rock</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which Frenchman returned in triumph to the U.S. 200 years ago, in Aug. 1824, to celebrate his key role in the American Revolution?</h3><ul><li>Napoleon III</li><li>Marquis de Lafayette</li><li>Comte de Rochambeau</li><li>Pierre Charles L'Enfant</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Minnesota native Frances Ethel Gumm found worldwide stardom as which silver-screen icon?</h3><ul><li>Bette Davis</li><li>Judy Garland</li><li>Donna Reed</li><li>Winona Ryder</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which former first lady of the United States has the Secret Service code name "Muse"?</h3><ul><li>Laura Bush</li><li>Hillary Clinton</li><li>Melania Trump</li><li>Michelle Obama</li></ul></section>

To try your hand at more quizzes from Fox News Digital, click here.

Also, to take our latest News Quiz — published every Friday — click here.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

(Photo credits: Getty Images, AP, iStock, Fox News Digital)