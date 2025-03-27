American Culture Quiz: Test yourself on beautiful blooms, home-run histories and calendar coincidences

The American Culture Quiz is a weekly test of our unique national traits, trends, history and people, including current events and the sights and sounds of the United States.

This week's quiz highlights beautiful blooms, home-run histories, calendar coincidences — and more.

Can you get all 8 questions right?

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

To try your hand at more quizzes from Fox News Digital, click here .