American Culture Quiz: Test yourself on beautiful blooms, home-run histories and calendar coincidences

The American Culture Quiz is a weekly test of our unique national traits, trends, history and people, including current events and the sights and sounds of the United States.
This week's quiz highlights beautiful blooms, home-run histories, calendar coincidences — and more.
Can you get all 8 questions right?
For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle
To try your hand at more quizzes from Fox News Digital, click here.
Also, to take our latest News Quiz — published every Friday — click here.