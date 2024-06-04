American Culture Quiz: Test your command of summer's hottest topics

APP USERS: Click here to get the quiz!

Summer is speeding at us like a big-league fastball — and this week's American Culture Quiz on our unique national traits, trends, history and people dips its toe into the sights, sounds and flavors of the season.

Beach life, fast-food burgers, baseball record-setters and Billboard hit-makers top the ticket of all-American topics. Can you get all eight questions right?

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which of these summer hotspots holds the Guinness World Record for the largest beach in the world, with 28 miles of oceanside sand?</h3><ul><li>Long Beach, California</li><li>Coney Island, New York</li><li>Polihale Beach, Hawaii</li><li>Virginia Beach, Virginia</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>More than half of the 50 U.S. states have oceanfront (Atlantic, Pacific, Gulf of Mexico) coastline —&nbsp;true or false?</h3><ul><li>True</li><li>False</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>This diva dominated pop music in the summer of 1979. She had the No. 1 single for 8 weeks and the No. 1 album for 6 weeks, from June-August. She had a No. 1 duet with Barbra Streisand later that year, too. Which one is she?</h3><ul><li>Cher</li><li>Gloria Gaynor</li><li>Donna Summer</li><li>Olivia Newton-John</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Major League Baseball recently recognized Negro League performances as official statistics. Which legend of the game, who first played professional baseball at 15 years old, is now recognized as the MLB's youngest player?</h3><ul><li>Satchel Paige</li><li>Roy Campanella</li><li>Minnie Minoso</li><li>Jackie Robinson</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which popular burger joint became the world's first fast-food restaurant when it opened in Wichita, Kansas, in 1921?</h3><ul><li>Hardee's</li><li>McDonald's</li><li>White Castle</li><li>Jack in the Box</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which U.S. president claimed he attended school for less than a year in total across his entire childhood?</h3><ul><li>James K. Polk</li><li>Millard Fillmore</li><li>George Washington</li><li>Abraham Lincoln</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which city has had more people move into it than any other so far in 2024, according to a report from moving and storage company PODS?</h3><ul><li>Myrtle Beach, South Carolina</li><li>Phoenix, Arizona</li><li>Houston, Texas</li><li>Tampa, Florida</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Born in the Bronx in 1969, Jennifer Lopez made her film debut at age 16 with a small role in "My Little Girl" (1986) —&nbsp;true or false?</h3><ul><li>True</li><li>False</li></ul></section>

