News Quiz: June 7, 2024

Do you know about the hard hip-check stirring up drama in the WNBA? Or how about an infamous meme-stock investor’s signal that a change in the stock market is on the horizon?

Test your command of the major stories making headlines in this week’s News Quiz.

Take our quiz below. App users: Click here.

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Among the witnesses in Hunter Biden’s gun trial, Zoe Kestan testified that he used to take hard drugs frequently. Who is Kestan?</h3><ul><li>His ex-wife</li><li>His ex-girlfriend</li><li>His ex-business partner</li><li>His current personal assistant</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which WNBA player’s flagrant foul on Caitlin Clark sparked controversy?</h3><ul><li>Chennedy Carter</li><li>Angel Reese</li><li>Breanna Stewart</li><li>Alyssa Thomas</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Where is this stained-glass window honoring the troops who served on D-Day?</h3><ul><li>Washington</li><li>London</li><li>Normandy, France</li><li>Moscow</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>A grand jury hit the alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann&nbsp;with how many additional murder charges this week?</h3><ul><li>2</li><li>3</li><li>4</li><li>5</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which COVID-19 pandemic-era official testified Monday before a House panel, where lawmakers grilled the former official on the Wuhan lab leak theory and social distancing rules?</h3><ul><li>Deborah Birx</li><li>Robert Redfield</li><li>Francis Collins</li><li>Anthony Fauci</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>GameStop investor "Roaring Kitty" posted a playing card from which game to signal a turnaround in the stock?</h3><ul><li>Clue</li><li>Candy Land</li><li>Monopoly</li><li>Uno</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which South Asian nation banned Israelis from entering the country in apparent retaliation over the war in Gaza?</h3><ul><li>Maldives</li><li>Bangladesh</li><li>Sri Lanka</li><li>Cambodia</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which country star had a funny on-stage moment when she accidentally sang into a prop drumstick instead of her mic?</h3><ul><li>Miranda Lambert</li><li>Reba McEntire</li><li>Shania Twain</li><li>Carrie Underwood</li></ul></section>

