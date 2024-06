News Quiz: June 7, 2024

Do you know about the hard hip-check stirring up drama in the WNBA? Or how about an infamous meme-stock investor’s signal that a change in the stock market is on the horizon?

Test your command of the major stories making headlines in this week’s News Quiz.

Take our quiz below. App users: Click here.

Among the witnesses in Hunter Biden’s gun trial, Zoe Kestan testified that he used to take hard drugs frequently. Who is Kestan? His ex-wife

His ex-girlfriend

His ex-business partner

His current personal assistant Which WNBA player’s flagrant foul on Caitlin Clark sparked controversy? Chennedy Carter

Angel Reese

Breanna Stewart

Alyssa Thomas Where is this stained-glass window honoring the troops who served on D-Day? Washington

London

Normandy, France

Moscow A grand jury hit the alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann with how many additional murder charges this week? 2

3

4

5 Which COVID-19 pandemic-era official testified Monday before a House panel, where lawmakers grilled the former official on the Wuhan lab leak theory and social distancing rules? Deborah Birx

Robert Redfield

Francis Collins

Anthony Fauci GameStop investor "Roaring Kitty" posted a playing card from which game to signal a turnaround in the stock? Clue

Candy Land

Monopoly

Uno Which South Asian nation banned Israelis from entering the country in apparent retaliation over the war in Gaza? Maldives

Bangladesh

Sri Lanka

Cambodia Which country star had a funny on-stage moment when she accidentally sang into a prop drumstick instead of her mic? Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

Shania Twain

Carrie Underwood

