America Together: Broadway stars bring virtual performances to nursing homes

Social distancing recommendations amid the coronavirus pandemic have created a new reality for millions of people across the United States. And the new reality includes making visits to residents of nursing homes or assisted-living facilities nearly impossible.

The Caravan of Angels, a non-profit organization that brings the theater to those who aren’t able to attend, is addressing that very issue and bringing music from Broadway’s top stars into nursing homes across the country.

The Caravan of Angels was founded in early 2019 by Italian singer and performer Francesca Capetta. Capetta told Fox News that her foundation’s ongoing goal has been to enlighten the lives of children and elderly people in hospitals, senior centers and nursing homes through shows, concerts and performances by professional entertainers.

“When you sing in nursing homes, you can see every smile, every tear, and you see elderly who are affected by Alzheimer's and do not know their [own] name,” explained Capetta. “But when you start singing a song, out of the blue, they can start to remember every word of it, so this shows the power of song, and in general, what the power of the music can do.”

The Caravan of Angels is now offering elderly hospital patients and nursing home residents much-needed social interaction in the form of free virtual concerts. Many of today’s top Broadway talents have committed to providing at-home content for the program, including Kerry Butler, Hannah Shankman, Brennyn Lark, Natasha Yvette Williams and Antoine L. Smith.

Antoine L. Smith – an Emmy-winner with Broadway credits including “The Color Purple,” “Carousel,” “ Miss Saigon” and “Memphis” – explained to Fox News why he was more than happy to offer his talents when Capetta reached out.

“I think what Caravan of Angels is doing is great,” said Smith. “Especially for people who feel lonely and can't get out and enjoy music. To have music and performances brought to them, I know that that means a lot to them as much as the people who are able to perform for them and give them just that little bit of joy that they need just to keep pushing through this difficult time.”

Capetta added that even though she physically couldn’t be there at the nursing homes, it was important for people to know they weren't alone.

“Music can really change lives,” said Capetta. “And this is why the virtual performances are very important right now, to show them that we are here, that we are with them.”



To see Caravan of Angels founder Francesca Capetta’s full interview and to hear part Antoine L. Smith’s performance, watch the video above.

