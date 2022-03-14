Alligator interrupts Florida school's swim team practice

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

No swimming with the alligators.

While an alligator would make an appropriate mascot for a swim team, even the best swimmers try to avoid swimming with these animals. That didn't stop one reptile from jumping into the pool while a Florida school's swim team was practicing.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office confirmed on social media that it had been called to the Montverde Academy to remove a three-foot alligator from the school's pool. The animal was discovered in the water while the team was trying to practice.

Obviously, practice had to be halted while the alligator was in the water.

Fortunately, officers with the sheriff's office were able to use a safety hook to pull the animal out of the water. After being secured, the animal was transported to Lake Apopka, which does not have its own swim team.

The sheriff's department wrote on Facebook, "DFC Faust and Deputy Brownsberger responded to a call at Montverde Academy in reference to a 3-foot alligator that had decided to try out for the swim team, preventing the actual swim team from practicing."

The post continued, "Deputy Brownsberger was able to use a safety hook to bring him to the edge where Deputy Faust reached down and grabbed the gator. His mouth was then secured with electric tape and temporarily detained so they could safely transport him to Lake Apopka, where the gator was released on its own recognizance. No deputies or gators were hurt during the encounter."

The alligator will not become an official member of the Montverde Academy swim team.