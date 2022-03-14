Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

WILD NATURE
Published

Alligator interrupts Florida school's swim team practice

Deputies from Lake County Sheriff's Office removed gator from Montverde Academy's swimming pool

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

No swimming with the alligators.

While an alligator would make an appropriate mascot for a swim team, even the best swimmers try to avoid swimming with these animals. That didn't stop one reptile from jumping into the pool while a Florida school's swim team was practicing.

NATO COUNTRY CALLS FOR UKRAINE NO-FLY ZONE AS UN LEADER URGES CAUTION: LIVE UPDATES

The Lake County Sheriff's Office confirmed on social media that it had been called to the Montverde Academy to remove a three-foot alligator from the school's pool. The animal was discovered in the water while the team was trying to practice.

Obviously, practice had to be halted while the alligator was in the water.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Montverde Academy alligator swimming pool

Montverde Academy alligator swimming pool (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

Fortunately, officers with the sheriff's office were able to use a safety hook to pull the animal out of the water. After being secured, the animal was transported to Lake Apopka, which does not have its own swim team.

The sheriff's department wrote on Facebook, "DFC Faust and Deputy Brownsberger responded to a call at Montverde Academy in reference to a 3-foot alligator that had decided to try out for the swim team, preventing the actual swim team from practicing."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Alligator pulled from Montverde Academy pool

Alligator pulled from Montverde Academy pool (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

The post continued, "Deputy Brownsberger was able to use a safety hook to bring him to the edge where Deputy Faust reached down and grabbed the gator. His mouth was then secured with electric tape and temporarily detained so they could safely transport him to Lake Apopka, where the gator was released on its own recognizance. No deputies or gators were hurt during the encounter."

The alligator will not become an official member of the Montverde Academy swim team.

Michael Hollan is an associate lifestyle editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter: @M_Hollan