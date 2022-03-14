Russia asked China for help ahead of US meeting, Zelenskyy wants talks with Putin: LIVE UPDATES

Red Cross says ceasefire needed in Mariupol as crisis worsens

"We call on all parties involved in the fighting to place humanitarian imperatives first. People in Mariupol have endured a weeks-long life-and-death nightmare. This needs to stop now. Their safety and their access to food, water and shelter must be guaranteed," said Peter Maurer, International Committee of the Red Cross's president.

"The sound of warfare is constant. Buildings are struck, and shrapnel flies everywhere. This is the situation every person in the city faces," added ICRC's operational leader in Mariupol, Sasha Volkov.