Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live News
Published
Last Update

Russia asked China for help ahead of US meeting, Zelenskyy wants talks with Putin: LIVE UPDATES

News that Russia has asked China for help before the Ukraine war broke just ahead of a crucial meeting between U.S. and Chinese officials. Zelenskyy has also requested a meeting with Putin. An American journalist died while reporting near Kyiv; an airstrike killed 35 in Western Ukraine.

Covered by: Lawrence Richard, Paul Best, Fox News and Tyler O'Neil

6Posts
Back to Top

incoming update…

Putin brings brutal war to Ukrainian capital's doorstep

Posted by Lawrence Richard

Red Cross says ceasefire needed in Mariupol as crisis worsens

Red Cross says ceasefire needed in Mariupol as crisis worsens

11 March 2022, Hessen, Fritzlar: Trucks from the Ukraine aid convoy of the state of Hesse from the DRK central warehouse stand one behind the other before departure. The aid delivery is material for housing and supplying Ukrainian refugees Photo: Swen Pförtner/dpa (Photo by Swen Pförtner/picture alliance via Getty Images)

"We call on all parties involved in the fighting to place humanitarian imperatives first. People in Mariupol have endured a weeks-long life-and-death nightmare. This needs to stop now. Their safety and their access to food, water and shelter must be guaranteed," said Peter Maurer, International Committee of the Red Cross's president.

"The sound of warfare is constant. Buildings are struck, and shrapnel flies everywhere. This is the situation every person in the city faces," added ICRC's operational leader in Mariupol, Sasha Volkov.

Posted by Lawrence Richard

Thirty-five dead in airbase attack

Ukrainian authorities reported Sunday that the death toll following a Russian airstrike on a Ukrainian airbase rose to 35 dead and 134 wounded. Located in the Lviv Oblast, the airbase is only 13 miles from Poland's border.

Posted by Tyler O'Neil

American journalist killed by Russian forces near Kyiv was working for Time magazine

Brent Renaud, an American journalist who was killed by Russian forces near Kyiv on Sunday, was working on a TIME Studios project about the global refugee crisis, the magazine confirmed."

We are devastated by the loss of Brent Renaud. As an award-winning filmmaker and journalist, Brent tackled the toughest stories around the world often alongside his brother Craig Renaud," executives from the magazine said in a statement on Sunday. "It is essential that journalists are able to safely cover this ongoing invasion and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine."

Posted by Paul Best

Zelenskyy pushing for meeting with Putin as Ukrainian and Russian officials negotiate

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his side is pushing for a meeting between him and Russian President Vladimir Putin during ongoing negotiations."

Representatives of our countries’ delegations speak in video format every day. Our delegation has a clear task - to do everything to ensure a meeting of the presidents. The meeting that I am sure people are waiting for," Zelenskyy said in a video posted to his Facebook page Sunday evening.

On Saturday, Zelenskyy said he would meet with Putin in Jerusalem. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited Moscow to meet with Putin earlier this week and has been trying to mediate and end to the war.

Posted by Paul Best

Russia requested military assistance from China before Ukraine invasion

Russia has asked China for military and economic assistance in its war against Ukraine, Fox News has confirmed.

The request for military equipment came after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The news comes as White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan prepares to meet with Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday.

Chinese leaders have so far refused to criticize Putin for Russia's invasion of Ukraine and criticized economic sanctions from the West.

China abstained in multiple United Nations votes to censure Russia.

Despite predictions by some officials that Russian forces could take Kyiv could fall within 72 hours of an invasion, the Ukrainians have been able to defend their capital city and and stall the Russian offensive.

Click here to read more on Fox News.

Posted by Paul Best

Live Coverage begins here