Russia asked China for help ahead of US meeting, Zelenskyy wants talks with Putin: LIVE UPDATES
News that Russia has asked China for help before the Ukraine war broke just ahead of a crucial meeting between U.S. and Chinese officials. Zelenskyy has also requested a meeting with Putin. An American journalist died while reporting near Kyiv; an airstrike killed 35 in Western Ukraine.
"We call on all parties involved in the fighting to place humanitarian imperatives first. People in Mariupol have endured a weeks-long life-and-death nightmare. This needs to stop now. Their safety and their access to food, water and shelter must be guaranteed," said Peter Maurer, International Committee of the Red Cross's president.
"The sound of warfare is constant. Buildings are struck, and shrapnel flies everywhere. This is the situation every person in the city faces," added ICRC's operational leader in Mariupol, Sasha Volkov.
Ukrainian authorities reported Sunday that the death toll following a Russian airstrike on a Ukrainian airbase rose to 35 dead and 134 wounded. Located in the Lviv Oblast, the airbase is only 13 miles from Poland's border.
Brent Renaud, an American journalist who was killed by Russian forces near Kyiv on Sunday, was working on a TIME Studios project about the global refugee crisis, the magazine confirmed."
We are devastated by the loss of Brent Renaud. As an award-winning filmmaker and journalist, Brent tackled the toughest stories around the world often alongside his brother Craig Renaud," executives from the magazine said in a statement on Sunday. "It is essential that journalists are able to safely cover this ongoing invasion and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his side is pushing for a meeting between him and Russian President Vladimir Putin during ongoing negotiations."
Representatives of our countries’ delegations speak in video format every day. Our delegation has a clear task - to do everything to ensure a meeting of the presidents. The meeting that I am sure people are waiting for," Zelenskyy said in a video posted to his Facebook page Sunday evening.
On Saturday, Zelenskyy said he would meet with Putin in Jerusalem. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited Moscow to meet with Putin earlier this week and has been trying to mediate and end to the war.
Russia has asked China for military and economic assistance in its war against Ukraine, Fox News has confirmed.
The request for military equipment came after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
The news comes as White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan prepares to meet with Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday.
Chinese leaders have so far refused to criticize Putin for Russia's invasion of Ukraine and criticized economic sanctions from the West.
China abstained in multiple United Nations votes to censure Russia.
Despite predictions by some officials that Russian forces could take Kyiv could fall within 72 hours of an invasion, the Ukrainians have been able to defend their capital city and and stall the Russian offensive.
