Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

GREAT OUTDOORS
Published

Alligator and bobcat spotted crossing Florida road: 'Saw something moving'

A woman in Bartow, Florida, witnessed the bobcat following the alligator across a road in Polk County: See the video

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
close
Florida bobcat stalks alligator across rural road in viral video Video

Florida bobcat stalks alligator across rural road in viral video

Cathy Terry, of Bartow, Florida, saw a bobcat follow an alligator after it crossed the road in Polk County. The two animals were within feet of each other.

An alligator and a bobcat crossing a road might sound like a setup for a joke – but that’s exactly what happened in a rural part of Florida last week, and there’s video evidence to prove it.

Cathy Terry, 69, of Bartow, Florida, was driving to a friend’s house in Polk County when she first spotted the two animals on Tuesday, March 28, at around 3 p.m.

"I came around the curve and there was a gator," Terry told Fox News Digital. "I usually always have my camera because I love to take pictures of wildlife. So, I grabbed my cell, got a picture of the gator and all of a sudden, out of the brush on the other side there was a bobcat."

AMERICA'S STRANGEST ALLIGATOR ENCOUNTERS: SEE THESE 10 STARTLING STORIES

"Just like any cat, it saw something moving and went to see what it is. It came out that fast," Terry continued. 

Cathy Terry of Bartow, Florida, told Fox News Digital that she first saw an alligator crossing a road while she tried to get to a friend's house in Polk County.

Cathy Terry of Bartow, Florida, told Fox News Digital that she first saw an alligator crossing a road while she tried to get to a friend's house in Polk County. (Cathy Terry)

Terry, who volunteers at an animal rescue, said she switched from snapping photos to recording a video, so she could show her friends the two animals that were causing her "traffic jam" (SEE THE VIDEO at the top of this article).

The 24-second video snippet shows the bobcat slowly crossing the empty road and walking in the same direction as the alligator. 

Terry told Fox News Digital that the interaction lasted about a minute and neither animal exhibited aggression toward the other.

"I couldn't believe I get to see this," Terry said. "How am I so lucky to get to see this?"

BURMESE PYTHON AND BOBCAT FACE OFF AS SNAKE TRIES TO PROTECT NEST: '1ST RECORDED INSTANCE'

Cathy Terry then noticed a bobcat was following the alligator and captured the rare encounter on video.

Cathy Terry then noticed a bobcat was following the alligator and captured the rare encounter on video. (Cathy Terry)

Terry pulled her car over on the side of the road and watched the alligator go under a barbed wire fence which led to a phosphate pit and creek. 

FLORIDA ALLIGATOR SEEMINGLY EATS SMALLER ALLIGATOR IN RARE WILDLIFE ENCOUNTER: 'IT'S CRAZY' 

The bobcat reportedly found a spot under some trees and began grooming itself once the alligator left the area.

"Clearly the bobcat was not bothered by cars at all," Terry said.

Terry added that she’s seen bobcats and alligators before in Florida, but she’s never seen both animals within feet of each other in the same pasture.

She noted that bobcats are nocturnal animals that usually stay in shady areas on hot, sunny days.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The lone bobcat watched the alligator it followed crawl under a fence and go to a nearby creek.

The lone bobcat watched the alligator it followed crawl under a fence and go to a nearby creek. (Cathy Terry)

Terry shared her bobcat and alligator video on Facebook, where it has been viewed more than 71,000 times.

She said she was pleasantly surprised that the post has gone viral and that comments have remained positive. Only a few have wondered why the bobcat "looks skinny," but other than that, people have thanked Terry for sharing the rare encounter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I was just in the right place at the right time," Terry told Fox News Digital. "I’m enjoying that people are enjoying it."

Cortney Moore is an associate lifestyle writer on the Lifestyle team at Fox News Digital.