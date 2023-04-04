Alligator and bobcat spotted crossing Florida road: 'Saw something moving'

An alligator and a bobcat crossing a road might sound like a setup for a joke – but that’s exactly what happened in a rural part of Florida last week, and there’s video evidence to prove it.

Cathy Terry, 69, of Bartow, Florida, was driving to a friend’s house in Polk County when she first spotted the two animals on Tuesday, March 28, at around 3 p.m.

"I came around the curve and there was a gator," Terry told Fox News Digital. "I usually always have my camera because I love to take pictures of wildlife. So, I grabbed my cell, got a picture of the gator and all of a sudden, out of the brush on the other side there was a bobcat."

"Just like any cat, it saw something moving and went to see what it is. It came out that fast," Terry continued.

Terry, who volunteers at an animal rescue, said she switched from snapping photos to recording a video, so she could show her friends the two animals that were causing her "traffic jam" (SEE THE VIDEO at the top of this article).

The 24-second video snippet shows the bobcat slowly crossing the empty road and walking in the same direction as the alligator.

Terry told Fox News Digital that the interaction lasted about a minute and neither animal exhibited aggression toward the other.

"I couldn't believe I get to see this," Terry said. "How am I so lucky to get to see this?"

Terry pulled her car over on the side of the road and watched the alligator go under a barbed wire fence which led to a phosphate pit and creek.

The bobcat reportedly found a spot under some trees and began grooming itself once the alligator left the area.

"Clearly the bobcat was not bothered by cars at all," Terry said.

Terry added that she’s seen bobcats and alligators before in Florida, but she’s never seen both animals within feet of each other in the same pasture.

She noted that bobcats are nocturnal animals that usually stay in shady areas on hot, sunny days.

Terry shared her bobcat and alligator video on Facebook, where it has been viewed more than 71,000 times.

She said she was pleasantly surprised that the post has gone viral and that comments have remained positive. Only a few have wondered why the bobcat "looks skinny," but other than that, people have thanked Terry for sharing the rare encounter.

"I was just in the right place at the right time," Terry told Fox News Digital. "I’m enjoying that people are enjoying it."