Burmese python and bobcat face off as snake tries to protect nest: '1st recorded instance'

An interaction between a Burmese python and bobcat in South Florida has contributed to scientific research as behavioral ecologists publish findings on the first known instance of predation and antagonism directed towards the invasive snake species’ young.

Researchers with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) set up a hidden still-photograph movement camera at Big Cypress National Preserve from June 1, 2021, to September 9, 2021.

The wildlife surveillance camera was positioned to capture shots of a nest site that belonged to an adult female Burmese python.

Burmese pythons have been an invasive species in the preserve and the Greater Everglades Ecosystem in Florida for decades and have caused ecological damage due to the snake not having natural predators.

Researchers were surprised to find that a male bobcat frequented the python’s unattended nest on multiple occasions during its three-month review and preyed on the snake’s eggs.

In the journal of Ecology and Evolution, researchers reported that the bobcat consumed, trampled, cached and uncovered eggs from the unguarded nest over the course of two days (June 1 and June 2, 2021).

By the evening of June 2, 2021, the bobcat returned to the nest while the python was near but did not approach or interact with the large serpent, which measured around 13.9 feet at the time.

The next day, the two predators reportedly faced each other without interacting directly. It didn’t take much longer for the python to respond to the bobcat’s unwelcome visitation.

"On the morning of 04 June, the bobcat again returns to the nest site, triggering the camera to reveal that the python had apparently struck at the bobcat," the USGS researchers wrote in their study. "The strike was determined from the first photos in that sequence, which captures the python's head at striking distance from the rest of her coils near the bobcat's feet."

The study’s fight summary states that subsequent photos show gets back on her coil facing the bobcat while the wild feline swipes back from the left side and moves to the right.

"The python visually tracks the bobcat" and "the bobcat advances and again swipes at the python [from the right] but no physical contact is apparent."

Final photos the USGS captured show "the bobcat flanking the Burmese python."

Researchers arrived at the scene two hours after the still-movement camera captured the python and bobcat’s fight.

Forty-two eggs in the nest were found to be "inviable or destroyed" while 22 were found to be "damaged but potentially viable," and were transferred to incubators.

The eggs did not survive and "showed obvious signs of decay (up to 26 days later)."

Further interactions between the python and bobcat weren’t documented on-camera, but the bobcat did return to the nest on three separate occasions to scavenge destroyed eggs from June 17, 2021, to Aug. 30, 2021.

Researchers estimate the bobcat weighed about 19.8 pounds and would likely not have survived if the female "python had been interested in feeding."

Prior instances of predation or antagonistic behavior directed at adult pythons occurred with snakes that were smaller than 14 feet.

Burmese pythons rarely leave their nests during brooding (laying eggs), which takes approximately three to 13 days for successful hatching, researchers wrote in the journal.

During this period, brooding pythons will try to remain near their nests and avoid eating to protect their unborn young from predators.

"Because pythons may only briefly leave their nests during brooding, opportunities for successful nest predation are limited and likely rare," the USGS researchers wrote. "Herein we describe, to our knowledge, the first recorded instance of a Burmese python actively defending a nest and the first record of a bobcat depredating a python nest."