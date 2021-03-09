Alexander Wang addresses sexual assault allegations, says he will 'do better'

Fashion designer Alexander Wang says he will "do better" following sexual assault allegations against him — allegations he first denied as "baseless and grotesquely false" in recent months.

The 37-year-old, who has been accused of sexual misconduct, addressed the claims in an Instagram post on Monday, saying, "I regret acting in a way that caused them pain," though he did not issue an apology to any alleged victims.

"A number of individuals have come forward recently to raise claims against me regarding my past personal behavior. I support their right to come forward, and I’ve listened carefully to what they had to say. It was not easy for them to share their stories, and I regret acting in a way that caused them pain. While we disagree on some of the details of these personal interactions, I will set a better example and use my visibility and influence to encourage others to recognize harmful behaviors. Life is about learning and growth, and now that I know better, I will do better," he said in a statement posted on his Instagram story.

Sexual misconduct allegations against the New York designer, who is friends with the likes of models Gigi and Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner, and is known for throwing extravagant parties after his runway shows, first began circulating in December. Model Owen Mooney alleged in a TikTok video that Wang groped him at a nightclub in 2017, though Wang denied the claim.

Mooney claimed Wang "just started touching me up, like fully up my leg, in my crotch" adding he was "in so much shock."

Others have alleged that Wang drugged their drinks with the party drug Molly.

In January, Wang released a statement to The New York Times calling the accusations "baseless," "grotesquely false" and that there was "zero evidence."

"I never engaged in the atrocious behavior described and would never conduct myself in the manner that’s been alleged," he told the outlet at the time.

Los Angeles-based attorney Lisa Bloom, who is representing the men who have accused Wang of sexual misconduct, said Monday that her clients had met with Wang, via a statement on Twitter.

"My clients had the opportunity to speak their truth to him and expressed their pain and hurt. We acknowledge Mr. Wang’s apology and we are moving forward. We have no further comment on this matter."