Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE
Published

Alex Murdaugh repeatedly refers to deceased son as 'Pawpaw' during testimony, sparking online buzz

The disgraced South Carolina lawyer referred to his son Paul by a name usually reserved for grandfathers

Deirdre Reilly
By Deirdre Reilly | Fox News
close
Alex Murdaugh testifies he lied to law enforcement about last time he saw wife, son Video

Alex Murdaugh testifies he lied to law enforcement about last time he saw wife, son

Disgraced former South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh took the stand Thursday and admitted he lied to law enforcement officers about where he was the night his wife and son were killed.

Alex Murdaugh took the stand in his own televised murder trial on Thursday — and many observers noted his continued use of the nickname "Pawpaw" in describing his now-deceased son Paul, whom Murdaugh is accused of murdering.

One Twitter user tweeted, during the testimony, "New drinking game: take a swig every time you hear ‘pawpaw.’"

Another tweeted, "Alex Murdaugh seems to think that repeating pawpaw nonstop is his best defense."

ALEX MURDAUGH: TIMELINE OF THE ONCE-POWERFUL SOUTH CAROLINA LAWYER'S SPECTACULAR DOWNFALL

Yet another tweeted, "He’s gonna make #PawPaw trend for a week."

Murdaugh, 54, disgraced South Carolina lawyer and head of a prominent Democratic family in that state, is on trial for the alleged murder of his wife and son, as Fox News Digital has reported.

Prosecutors maintain that Murdaugh shot his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, on June 7, 2021.

Alex Murdaugh wears a pained expression while on the stand during his double murder trial. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife and son in June 2021.

Alex Murdaugh wears a pained expression while on the stand during his double murder trial. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife and son in June 2021. (POOL)

Many Murdaugh trial watchers noticed the use of the word "Pawpaw" — a name more often recognized as a Southern word for "grandfather," according to people who live in southern parts of the U.S.

ALEX MURDAUGH TESTIFIES HE LIED TO INVESTIGATORS, FAMILY BUT DIDN'T KILL HIS WIFE, SON

"We rode around and we spent time together on the property," Murdaugh told the court on Thursday about time he spent with his son Paul before his death, as the U.K.'s Independent noted.

Paul and Alex Murdaugh smile in a family Facebook photo post. 

Paul and Alex Murdaugh smile in a family Facebook photo post.  (Facebook)

"We went to the duck pond where we stayed for a minute," he continued.

"Pawpaw had planted the duck pond by himself, and he was making a really big deal to me about how much better the corn was doing," Murdaugh added, using the nickname.

"Now your kids assign you your grandparent name, anyway, so Pawpaw may disappear entirely — at least north of the Mason-Dixon line."

Pawpaw is more often used as a term for "grandfather."

"Papaw" is most commonly used as a nickname for "grandpa" in Alabama, West Virginia, Louisiana and Mississippi, according to some sources.

"Papaw" is most commonly used as a nickname for "grandpa" in Alabama, West Virginia, Louisiana and Mississippi, according to some sources. (iStock)

"Papaw is the most commonly used name for ‘grandpa’ in Alabama, West Virginia, Louisiana and Mississippi," notes HealthyJournal.com. 

As for the slightly less Southern alternative to Papaw (Pawpaw), "it's most popular in Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee," the same site also said.

One Tennessee grandfather told Fox News Digital that he had considered "Pawpaw" for the name his new grandson would call him, but opted for "Papa" — "it just felt right," he said.

FLORIDA GRANDPA AND GRANDDAUGHTER GO VIRAL FOR THEIR JOY OVER PRE-SCHOOL PICK-UP

Farther north, in Maryland, an 84-year-old great-grandfather said that his own grandfather was called "Pawpaw" (and his grandmother was "Meemaw"), but he didn’t consider it an option for his own name as grandfather.

One Tennessee man said that calling a son "Pawpaw" might make sense. "Southerners can come up with some very inventive nicknames," he noted.

One Tennessee man said that calling a son "Pawpaw" might make sense. "Southerners can come up with some very inventive nicknames," he noted. (iStock)

"Now your kids assign you your grandparent name, anyway, so Pawpaw may disappear entirely — at least north of the Mason-Dixon line," he said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Another 36-year-old man from Middle Tennessee told Fox News Digital, "As a transplant from Boston, I have noticed that while both areas love to give nicknames — especially to men — the Southern nicknames seem gentler, and more familiar."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He added that, to him, calling a son "Pawpaw" might make sense. "Southerners can come up with some very inventive nicknames," he added.

Some online have wondered whether Murdaugh is saying "Paul-Paul" – his son's name twice – and not "Pawpaw," but this is not yet clear.

Pawpaw is also the name of a green fruit — considered the largest edible fruit native to North America, according to Healthline.com.

Deirdre Reilly is a senior editor in lifestyle with Fox News Digital. 