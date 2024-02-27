Airline passengers join 'dangerous' online trend, plus this week's Lifestyle quiz

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.
IN A BIND – Flight passengers are binding their ankles with seat belts for extra comfort, TikTok videos show. Here's what safety experts have to say. Continue reading...
JOB HACK – TikTok users say you should work for the federal government if you want job security. Continue reading...
ICE CREAM QUIZ – How well do you know these sweet facts about ice cream? Test your knowledge...
BIRD BUYS – Check out these five cool gifts for the bird lover in your life – all available on Amazon. Continue reading...
LESSONS FROM CARTER – Why Jimmy Carter's post-presidency is worth a careful look, according to a bestselling author. Continue reading...
PRAYING THE ROSARY – What is the rosary, exactly — and how do the faithful use its beads? Continue reading...
CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...
