Airline passengers join 'dangerous' online trend, plus this week's Lifestyle quiz

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
tiktok trend on an airplane

Videos have surfaced on TikTok showing airplane passengers using the seat belt to keep their feet up on the seat. (TikTok @tfutchh)

IN A BIND – Flight passengers are binding their ankles with seat belts for extra comfort, TikTok videos show. Here's what safety experts have to say. Continue reading...

JOB HACK – TikTok users say you should work for the federal government if you want job security. Continue reading...

ICE CREAM QUIZ – How well do you know these sweet facts about ice cream? Test your knowledge...

National Ice Cream Day quiz

See how well you know these facts about ice cream by testing your knowledge in this fun lifestyle quiz. (iStock)

BIRD BUYS – Check out these five cool gifts for the bird lover in your life – all available on Amazon. Continue reading...

LESSONS FROM CARTER – Why Jimmy Carter's post-presidency is worth a careful look, according to a bestselling author. Continue reading...

Jared Cohen and Jimmy Carter split

Jared Cohen, the bestselling author of the new book, "Life After Power," writes that former President Jimmy Carter has held the record for the longest ex-presidency for more than a decade. (Fox News Digital/Archive Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

PRAYING THE ROSARY – What is the rosary, exactly — and how do the faithful use its beads? Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

