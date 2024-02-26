5 cool gifts for bird lovers to grab on Amazon now

Around 45 million people in the U.S. engage in bird watching, according to the National Survey of Fish, Hunting and Wildlife-Associated Recreation.

As one of the fastest-growing hobbies, bird watching is appealing because it’s easy to start with minimal equipment and skills.

Plus, it can be super peaceful to view the many species of beautiful flying creatures.

If you’re already an avid bird watcher or you're looking for a great gift, there are plenty of fun and affordable finds on Amazon.

Here is a list of five picks sure to delight any bird lover in your life.

Smart Bird Feeder with Camera, $229.99, Amazon

This bird feeder provides a "real-time watching experience," according to its Amazon listing.

The 1080P HD camera will show clear images of flying feathered friends on your phone.

Meanwhile, AI recognition will help identify more than 10,000 bird species that stop by your feeder each day.

Digital Binoculars with Camera, $79.99, Amazon

Binoculars are an old favorite for bird watching and these are the modern-day version with all that technology has to offer.

The super-zooming lenses allow for a close-up view.

Everything you capture is automatically saved for easy storage and sharing.

"High resolution pictures of birds would need a good full-featured camera on a tripod, but this is fun in a pinch," states one five-star review.

The bird lover in your life may enjoy this colorfully illustrated trivia card set.

Sibley Birder’s Trivia "offers 400 questions to test your bird knowledge over five rich categories: bird identification, bird anatomy and physiology, bird names, bird behavior and birds in culture," states the product's Amazon listing.

No matter how you play, everybody wins in this game as they learn hundreds of fascinating bird facts.

Singing Bird Wall Clock, $34.95, Amazon

Birds aren’t just beautiful to look at — they can also be beautiful to hear.

At the top of each hour on this colorful wall clock, you’ll hear the songs of 12 species of North American birds, including robins, mockingbirds and blue jays.

This clock offers "wonderful, real-life audio of each bird, and the volume and duration of each bird chime is spot on," says one reviewer.

Set of 4 Birds Kitchen Towels, $21.99, Amazon

This beautifully adorned towel set featuring watercolor birds brings the outdoors into your kitchen.

The set of four could be a springtime gift for a host to display for decor, or to help him or her dry dishes easily – thanks to the reusable and non-linting polyester material.