Airline changes domestic flight check-in window, plus 'risky foods' to watch

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

Woman at airport

A woman with her luggage and passport waits for a check-in counter at an airport terminal. (iStock)

NEW POLICY: United Airlines updates the domestic check-in times to 45 minutes before departure for passengers starting June 3.

SWEET DECEPTION: Excess sugar accelerates aging, affecting skin, brain health and causing inflammation, say experts.

GROCERY WARNING: A 41% rise in food recalls in 2024 highlights the risk of salmonella, E. coli and listeria in common items.

deli meats shown in a row

Certain people should be especially careful when it comes to eating cold cuts, according to a food safety specialist. (iStock)

ON THE ROAD AGAIN – From cleaning putty to car seat hooks, this list includes clever and affordable solutions to help keep your car clean and organized. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split grandma and granddaughter split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.   (iStock)

