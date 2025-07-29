Air travelers reflect on 'golden age' of flying, plus signs you should leave a restaurant

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

ONCE UPON A FLIGHT: Nostalgic reflections about flying in its early days are taking off on social media.

SAND SENSATION: Rare purple sea snails appear on the California coast after eight years.

FOOD FLOP: Experts reveal eight warning signs that indicate a restaurant may be struggling with quality or culture.

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

COUNTRY WEAR – Dress in style and comfort like country music stars Eric Church and Morgan Wallen with their new apparel. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First



Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION