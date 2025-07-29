Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle Newsletter

Air travelers reflect on 'golden age' of flying, plus signs you should leave a restaurant

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
vintage plane service 1950s

"Passengers dressed in their Sunday best. Flight attendants served real food on real plates." (Fredric Lewis/Getty Images)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

ONCE UPON A FLIGHT: Nostalgic reflections about flying in its early days are taking off on social media.

SAND SENSATION: Rare purple sea snails appear on the California coast after eight years.

FOOD FLOP: Experts reveal eight warning signs that indicate a restaurant may be struggling with quality or culture.

A waitress at a restaurant holds up her hands and seems confused by a customer at a table.

A waitress appears to be confused about a customer's order and shows it all over her face. (iStock)

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

COUNTRY WEAR – Dress in style and comfort like country music stars Eric Church and Morgan Wallen with their new apparel. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split grandma and granddaughter split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.   (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.