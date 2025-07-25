Eric Church and Morgan Wallen's Field & Stream apparel debuts on Amazon

Field & Stream, the iconic American outdoor lifestyle brand backed by country music stars Eric Church and Morgan Wallen, has launched a new apparel collection. Now available exclusively on the Field & Stream Amazon brand store, the new collection includes performance fishing apparel, vintage-inspired graphic tees, cozy sweatshirts and classic hat styles.

Field & Stream's men's line Burner short-sleeve fishing shirt is designed for anglers. It features moisture-wicking fabric to keep you dry, UPF sun protection to shield against harmful UV rays and ventilation (often mesh-lined) to keep you cool. With practical elements like utility pockets, it blends comfort and functionality for a successful day on the water.

The Field & Stream men's slinger nylon fishing shorts are crafted from quick-drying nylon to keep you comfortable on and off the water. They feature multiple pockets for essential gear, including utility loops and plier pockets, and fit comfortably to allow for ease of movement.

The Field & Stream men's Epoch lightweight twill jacket is designed for transitional weather. It is made of a lightweight twill fabric that provides just enough warmth for cooler days. It features a button-up front, multiple pockets and a relaxed fit to keep you comfortable.

Field & Stream's snapback trucker hat is a classic nod to outdoor style. This hat features a mesh back for breathability and a snap-back closure for adjustable sizing.

Field & Stream men's midweight short-sleeve t-shirts are comfortable and versatile, featuring outdoor-inspired graphics. These t-shirts are made from a midweight fabric that is soft and has a high-quality feel. The shirts showcase various nature or hunting/fishing-themed designs.

The Field & Stream Men's slinger nylon fishing pants are designed for anglers and outdoor enthusiasts. The pants are made of quick-drying nylon fabric and have six pockets that add storage for essentials.

Field & Stream's men's Covey Back long-sleeve casual shirt is comfortable and stylish, making it a great choice for the outdoors. It features a classic button-down front and is designed for breathability.

These Field & Stream cargo shorts are durable and practical, designed for outdoor adventures and casual wear. They are made from a quick-drying fabric and feature multiple cargo pockets for ample storage of essentials.

The Field & Stream Hemingway short-sleeve Henley is soft and features a three-button placket, as well as a short-sleeve design, perfect for everyday wear.

You'll want to wear the soft, cozy Field & Stream fleece hoodie all day. A comfortable and warm pullover, it's designed for casual wear and outdoor comfort. The hoodie includes drawstrings, a kangaroo pocket and outdoor-themed graphics.

Pack this Field & Stream men's Cloud Cover nylon anorak jacket on your next adventure, just in case you run into unexpected weather. This jacket is made from durable nylon fabric. It is water and wind-resistant, making it ideal for quick layering when conditions change.