Air Force sergeant reunited with dogs after six-month deployment

We can’t tell who’s more excited — the doggos or their owner.

U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Miranda Douglas was reunited with her pets after a six-month deployment in Africa, during which time she left them in the care of a foster home working with the Arizona Humane Society.

“My heart’s racing right now and I’m a little bit shaky — I really hope they’re excited to see me,” Douglas said in an interview with KTVK just prior to being reunited with dogs Nacho, whom she adopted while stationed in Japan, and Lady, whom she picked up from the Humane Society in South Carolina.

Kelsey Dickerson of the Arizona Humane Society said the program is their “small way” of giving back to our servicemen and women.

“While they are overseas serving, [if] they don’t have anywhere to take their dogs, cats or critters, they can put them in a loving foster hero home with us and not have to worry about it,” Dickerson said.

Douglas previously said the Arizona Humane Society’s program for pet-owning military personnel — called Project Active Duty — made it easy for her to leave her pups in good hands.

“It was really, really helpful during [deployment],” she told KTVK.

“I know [Nacho and Lady] were taken care of so well. They might want to stay with [the foster hero].”