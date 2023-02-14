Expand / Collapse search
Published

After losing her father, girl asks Grandpa to Valentine's Day dance

Plus more of the top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Kelsey's grandfather eagerly responded to her question — and the two have now attended the "Daddy-Daughter Date Night" together.

SWEET MOMENT - With her dad gone, a child asks her grandfather to attend a "Daddy-Daughter Date Night" with her — see the viral TikTok moment. Continue reading...

BRAIN TEASER - For Valentine's Day, try your luck in finding 3 tiny hearts hidden in this seek-and-find puzzle. Continue reading...

AMERICA'S ODDEST LAWS - You can't eat a frog, sell a car on certain days or dress like a member of the clergy in these states. Check out this list of funny, interesting and surprising laws that exist in the United States. Continue reading...

Selling cars on Sundays, dressing as a member of the clergy and eating frogs that die in frog-jumping competitions are all illegal in certain parts of America. Check out these and more odd and surprising laws! 

SPECIAL DELIVERY! - A squirrel was caught on camera launching itself into a Louisiana home as a pizza delivery man arrived with an order. Watch the footage...

'HAVEN'T SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THAT' - A fisherman recently reeled in a golden largemouth bass, which are considered "extremely rare" by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. Continue reading...

CUPID THE CAT - A Pennsylvania cat named Cupid is recovering after being shot by an arrow — and he's searching for a forever home just in time for Valentine's Day. Continue reading...

(Cupid was found in Barto, Pennsylvania, after he was seen wandering in a resident's yard, as captured on a Ring camera.)

TERRIFIC TAMPA - A Fox News Digital reporter toured Tampa, Florida, and found why this once-sleepy Gulf Coast city is now one of America’s hottest places to live, work and thrive. Continue reading...

ROSES AND ROMANCE - On Feb. 14, 270 AD, Saint Valentine was beaten and beheaded for defying emperor's marriage ban. Check out more on this day in history. Continue reading...

Left: An engraving of St. Valentine (3rd century A.D.) created by Cibera in Christian Century, 1853. Right: A red-themed Valentine's Day dinner table with a wrapped present, filled wine glasses and a single red rose.

SAFE IN THE AIR - Airline passengers, particularly those who may fear flying, may wonder: What is the safest seat on an airplane in the event of a crash? The results might surprise you. Continue reading...

TOP TECH TIP - Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson reveals how Apple’s new Emergency SOS feature can’t compare to these rescue beacons that can save your life. Continue reading...

VALENTINE'S DAY QUIZ - How well do you know these facts about the annual day of love? Test your knowledge...

Valentine's Day quiz! How well do you know these facts about the annual day?

