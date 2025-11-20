Expand / Collapse search
Affordable food ideas and turkey tips for Thanksgiving this year

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published | Updated
Fox News Channel's Trace Gallagher and Andrew Gruel stand in front of Thanksgiving food.

Chef and restaurant owner Andrew Gruel talks Thanksgiving turkey tips with Fox News Channel's Chase Gallagher. (Fox News)

You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TALKING TURKEY: Chef and restaurant owner Andrew Gruel provides some turkey tips ahead of Thanksgiving.

SAUCY DEBATE: President Donald Trump's recent suggestion to McDonald's about the Filet-O-Fish sparks conversation about the iconic sandwich.

MYSTERY FROM ABOVE: Historic government files on Amelia Earhart's disappearance are made public.

Amelia Earhart standing in front of plane

Amelia Earhart is pictured standing in front of a plane. (U.S. National Archives)

AFFORDABLE GIFTS – Get a head start on your holiday shopping with deals less than $50. Continue reading…

WILD RIDE – A hot-air balloon took riders straight into a tree, sending branches spilling into the basket and leaving everyone with quite the story to tell. Watch the video...

Perspective of a hot-air balloon wild ride in Mexico.

This was the perspective of one rider on a hot-air balloon that crashed into a tree. (Roxana Sevilla/Storyful)

This article was written by Fox News staff.

