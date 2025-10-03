Great gifts under $50 to check off your list during Amazon's October Prime Days

Want to stretch your holiday budget without skimping on thoughtful gifts? Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days is the perfect place to start your holiday shopping. Featuring tons of deals less than $50, you can gift cozy home upgrades, clever kitchen gadgets and self-care essentials.

Original price: $71.99

Best for: Smoothie and frozen drink lovers

A personal Nutribullet blender is great for anyone who drinks a smoothie daily or loves frozen drinks. The blender can chop through fruits, veggies and ice with ease. The included blender cup doubles as a drink cup and is the ideal size for single-serve drinks. Cleanup is a breeze. Just rinse the blade with soapy water and put the cup in the dishwasher.

Original price: $39.99

Best for: The person who always brings leftovers for lunch

Leftover lovers will appreciate this Crock-Pot electric lunch box. It warms leftovers quickly and has a detachable cord so you can eat straight from the container. The seal and store lid prevent leaks during transportation. The modern matte rubberized exterior stays cool to the touch and comes in four gorgeous colors: pink, blue, green and black. The inner food storage container and lid are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

8 KITCHEN GADGETS TO TAKE YOUR COOKING TO THE NEXT LEVEL

Original price: $34.99

Best for: That person who is always cold

Is there someone in your life who is constantly cold, even when the heat is cranked up? Well, this Eddie Bauer sherpa blanket is sure to keep them nice and toasty. One side is made from 100% soft cotton, while the other is lined with thick sherpa fleece. It comes in seven different plaid patterns, so you can customize the blanket for each giftee.

Original price: $79.99

Best for: Techies who love their phones (but always drop them)

Those who need an industrial phone case to keep their phone safe will love this camo OtterBox case. It fits iPhone 15s and offers unparalleled protection from drops. The case is compatible with wireless charging, so you can use magnetic chargers. The camo pattern blends perfectly with the hunter orange lining, making it a great deal for hunters and outdoor enthusiasts. Included with the case is a belt clip that doubles as a stand.

Original price: $62

Best for: The jack of all trades who loves to be prepared

A Victorinox Evolution Swiss Army knife includes multiple tools all in one ultra-compact design. Included is a knife, scissors, a bottle opener and more. Each tool is made from stainless steel, making them durable and rust-resistant. Originally made in Switzerland, Victorinox offers a lifetime guarantee against defects.

TOUGH, SHARP AND RELIABLE – THESE ARE THE BEST KNIVES FOR HUNTING

Original price: $49.99

Best for: Anyone who needs to relax more often

Chances are, there’s someone in your life who could relax more often. This collapsible foot spa is the gift that keeps on giving, offering superb comfort after a long day. Simply pop up the foot spa and use the temperature control knob to heat water up to 116 degrees Fahrenheit. The timer can be set between 10 and 60 minutes, and the soaker will automatically turn off after the allotted time. On the bottom of the foot bath are non-motorized massage rollers that will work the knots out of sore feet.

Original price: $59.99

Best for: Bird watchers and nature lovers

Whether someone in your life loves birdwatching or enjoys looking at the changing fall leaves, a pair of FLYANT binoculars is a good gift. The high-powered magnification allows you to see up to 1,000 yards away. Focusing on your target is easy, just utilize the center wheel to bring the binoculars into focus. The waterproof body of the binoculars keeps them safe, even if used in wet, rainy or snowy conditions.

5 COOL GIFTS FOR BIRD LOVERS TO GRAB ON AMAZON NOW

Original price: $35

Best for: Home chefs who need some new recipes

Home chefs who love to cook can find unique and delicious recipes in this Gordon Ramsay-inspired cookbook, "Idiot Sandwich". With over 100 sandwich recipes, you can give the gift of creative eating. Featuring meals like a full English breakfast sandwich, you’ll find recipes from FoodTok chefs and Youtubers, all inspired by Gordon Ramsay himself.

THE COOKBOOK INSPIRED BY GORDON RAMSAY IS HERE – GET IT AND THE PANS HE USES

Original price: $89.99

Best for: Car-obsessed folks

A dash cam is a great gift for car-obsessed giftees who already have every other auto gadget. This GKU dash cam includes a front and rear camera that captures all the action. With a 170-degree wide-angle lens, it’s easy to capture a wide view. Link the camera to the GKU GO app and review the latest footage. You can easily post it to your social media channels. Should you get into an accident, the sensor on the cameras detects the crash and locks the current video so you always have footage of any road incidents.

Original price: $34.99

Best for: Runners, athletes and anyone else who needs to be hands-free

Runners, hikers, frequent travelers and everyone in between will appreciate a crossbody sling backpack. The front pocket has enough space for an iPad Mini, your iPhone and other small belongings. There are separate smaller compartments inside that hold keys, makeup, headphones and more. Those with wired headphones can feed their headphone cord through the earphone hole to seamlessly listen to music without having to take out their phone. Customize the bag to the giftee’s personal style by choosing from one of the dozens of colors.

Original price: $39.99

Best for: Coffee drinkers who are constantly re-heating their coffee

Instead of buying yet another mug for your loved one, go with a coffee mug warmer instead. It can save you from having to go to the microwave every few minutes to reheat cold coffee and tea. There are four temperature settings to choose from, and seven different color options. Set a timer between one and 12 hours and the warmer will automatically shut off.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Original price: $39.95

Best for: Frequent shoppers

In lieu of the expensive boat tote, this Lands’ End canvas tote bag has all the space needed for all shopping and travel adventures. Made from 100% cotton, the well-constructed bag will last a lifetime. It can even hold up to 500 pounds! The water-repellent base and trim mean this bag can go to the beach and handle rainy days.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.