The tourism industry — bouncing back in post-COVID times — has been experiencing a resurgence, with international travel arrivals reaching 87% of pre-pandemic levels from January 2023 to September 2023, as noted by the United Nations World Tourism Organization.

After pandemic-era lockdowns, thrill seekers have not only decided to travel globally but also to take their tourism to extremes, whether traversing the depths of the Atlantic or scaling the heights of the Himalayas.

Some adventurous couples have been taking this to heart — and transferring it to their weddings.

Couples are choosing to say "I do" in unforgettable and exhilarating ways.

The Guenzanis, for example, literally took a 2,300-foot plunge to kick off their transition to married life.

Priscilla and Filippo Guenzani, who met five years ago at a French ski resort, developed their relationship while pursuing their avid love of BASE jumping.

The extreme sport gets its acronym — BASE — for building, antenna, span and earth, the four types of fixed platforms from which its devotees jump.

Unable to immediately celebrate their union with their family and friends at home, the Italian-born Guenzanis decided to shake things up with the "The B.A.S.E. wedding" project.

BASE jumping is officially the most extreme of extreme sports and considered the most dangerous activity in the world, with a 1 in 2,300 chance of dying, according to U.K-based health journal Bandolier.

Yet Filippo Guenzani said simply, "The experience was amazing."

The couple completed the "A" portion of their wedding jump from an antenna in Shiner, Texas; and they accomplished the "S" portion from Idaho’s Perrine Bridge.

But the jump that especially stood out to Filippo Guenzani thus far was the "E" portion.

The couple decided to perform the "E" part of their plan at Italy’s Monte Brento, "as the place represents a second home to us," said Guenzani.

Though they chose to jump off the mountain for their wedding, it was done with no less fanfare and pomp.

The couple gathered near the jump site with altar boys, a witness and their friends, most of whom were fellow jumpers.

Their memorable "E" jump from Monte Brento, nearly two times the height of the Empire State Building, was a testament to the couple's daring spirit, they indicated to Fox News.

"E buona, è bona" — or "it is great" — their mentor and officiator said when the jump was completed.

As part of their plan, the Guenzanis still need to complete one last adventure — destination "B" — before having a more traditional wedding in Italy, they said.

This final jump is set to take place in 2024 from the Kuala Lumpur Tower, the seventh-tallest freestanding tower in the world.

Taking the experience to new heights

Crisscrossing global destinations through thrill-seeking weddings is not about mere sightseeing, these couples indicate. It's about commemorating love in the most exhilarating way possible.

This is the reason behind another couple's decision to take their wedding venue to new heights, literally.

Nepal has issued a record number of spring permits for the Mount Everest base camp — and the O'Reillys of New York received one of them.

The college sweethearts, now in their mid-to-late 20s, were engaged in 2021, with no ideas at the time for a wedding. What the adrenaline lovers did know was that they wanted their special day to be unique and budget-friendly.

Everything clicked, apparently, when the father of the bride-to-be playfully said, "What about Everest?"

Two years later, the couple embarked on their adventure, excited to be free of COVID-era restrictions and to start their new life together.

"I will never forget May 22, 2022, the day we arrived at Everest Base Camp," Austin O’Reilly told Fox News.

The biting cold and volatile weather left an extremely narrow window for the wedding ceremony.

But Iulia O’Reilly said it all came together when the couple, their friends and Iulia O’Reilly’s parents reached the base of the world’s highest mountain peak after 10 days of trekking.

The couple said their vows surrounded by glistening glaciers — "feeling closer than ever to God," they said.

The ceremony was short-lived but unforgettable, they said.

After a night under a sky adorned with stars rather than chandeliers, the newlyweds prepared for their descent.

"The once-in-a-lifetime opportunity encapsulated our adventurous spirits and simply felt right," recalled Austin O’Reilly.

Adventure tourism is not expected to slow any time soon, with Grand View Research forecasting a more than 210% increase from last year to more than $1 trillion this year.

Adventure weddings seem not far behind — with couples trading heels and formal attire for skis, aisles for coral reefs and ballrooms for galaxies.

For those hoping to get married amid the stars, one company even touts a wedding experience with "world-class meals and cocktail service with unprecedented views of our planet."

Space Perspective's capsule ascends to above 99% of the Earth's atmosphere, offering a group of about eight the unique astronaut experience of observing our world from the dark void of outer space.

A bonus is that no training is required to be a part of a wedding aboard the Spaceship Neptune.

Space Perspective is on track to begin operations in late 2024 or early 2025 and has already sold more than 1,650 tickets.