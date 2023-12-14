Advent music helps the faithful observe the holy season: It's 'the soundtrack of preparation'

An important part of the observance of Advent during this liturgical season is the playing and singing of Advent music.

It's similar to — but also different than — the more well-known genre of Christmas music.

While Christmas music celebrates the arrival of the infant Jesus Christ, "Advent music is the soundtrack of the Church’s preparation for Christmas," Joe Frederickson, music lead at Hallow, told Fox News Digital.

Hallow is a Christian prayer app that links technology and faith — allowing users to personalize their prayer experience.

It launched in late 2018 and since that time has facilitated many millions of prayers across some 150 countries, as its creator, 29-year-old Alex Jones, previously told Fox News Digital.

The company is headquartered in Chicago.

"Listening to music in the days and weeks leading up to Christ’s birth helps us to slow down in the midst of a busy season and let Jesus permeate our lives," said Frederickson.

Rather than a celebration of the birth of Christ, "Advent music helps us wait with joyful hope for His second coming," he said.

In addition to a variety of meditations and prayers, Hallow also has a music section — which includes "music for every mood and setting during the Advent and Christmas seasons," said Frederickson.

The season of Advent is centered on penance and preparation for both the birth of Jesus Christ and the eventual Second Coming of Christ.

"From cozy, piano-driven Christmas classics with Ben Rector, to moving, inspirational hymns by the Bocelli family, to uplifting songs of praise with Matt Maher, to instrumental and chant music — there is something for everyone," he added.

Advent encompasses the four Sundays (and weekdays) leading up to Christmas.

During the season of Advent, the "Gloria" hymn is omitted during Catholic Mass.

"This omission is meant to remind us that we are not quite ready to celebrate Christ’s arrival just yet, but need to strive to stay vigilant and awake for his coming," says the website Catholic Spirit.

The Gloria makes its return during Christmas — and is included in the liturgy of Christmastide Masses.

"It’s an appropriate return date, as the hymn itself is inspired by the very angels who announce to the shepherds the arrival of the Messiah," noted Catholic Spirit.

Popular Advent hymns include "O Come O Come Emmanuel," "On Jordan's Bank," and "The King Shall Come When Morning Dawns," among many, many others.

All of these songs center on preparation for the coming of Jesus Christ — rather than celebrating that He was born.

