Advent's peace ahead of Christmas outshines the culture's 'removal' of foundations of right and wrong

Mark Hancock, CEO of Trail Life USA, based in Greenville, South Carolina, shared with Fox News Digital his thoughts on Advent this year amid a time of turmoil and distress — but also a period of hope, as faithful Christians all over the world look to the promise of Christmas.

"In a culture that has removed every legitimate foundation for right and wrong, Advent is a time to reflect on our hope in the One who is the Way, the Truth and the Life," said Hancock.

"While our world is dominated by the digital landscape, the pause for genuine face-to-face interaction is a profound reminder of divine design," he added. "It is the reason God came to dwell among us. The holiday season, far from being a fleeting respite, should serve as a blueprint for the intentional and ongoing cultivation of meaningful connection."

Hancock said that personal interaction helps "ensure that the warmth and feeling of the holidays extend far beyond the calendar, cementing bonds and imparting eternal truths."

He said that "Advent invites us to reflect on the divine intention behind God's dwelling among us — to be in direct, personal relationship with humanity."

Trail Life has over 50,000 members and 1,200 troops in all 50 states. The Bible-based "mentoring and discipleship journey" offered by the program "speaks to the heart of a boy," the organization notes on its website.

During this second week of Advent, other faith leaders weighed in with thoughts and insights about the period of anticipation of Christmas — and the peace that's offered during this time.

‘Be about our Father’s business'

Tim Van Hoof, a vice president at Samaritan Ministries International, based in Peoria, Illinois, stressed that "to paraphrase the Savior himself, we should ‘Be about our Father’s business.’"

He added, "Being about the Father’s business is an essential aspect of our ministry, along with our members sharing each other’s health care burdens."

He said that "Advent is certainly a time of remembering the first coming of Jesus and all the blessings that have come from that — but it is also a time to anticipate His return."

He added, "We reflect on who Jesus is, we thank Him for meaningful work to advance the Kingdom, and we prepare to celebrate His birth at Christmas — even as we wait for His second coming."

‘God’s peace and presence are inseparable'

Pastor Jesse Bradley of Auburn, Washington, who runs Grace Community Church, stressed that as the candle of peace burns brightly all this week and throughout the rest of Advent, "Unnecessary conflict and unrealistic expectations will sabotage our peace."

He added, "The peace that our souls need cannot be purchased, faked or manufactured. Technology, education, money and entertainment are blessings — but they don't carry the peace that truly satisfies."

Said Bradley, "You can't reject God and His word and have His peace. God's peace and presence are inseparable — and God's peace is experienced when you honor God's truth."

He noted, "The Bible is our playbook for peace. Regardless of the cost, peace comes with integrity and doing the right thing. Your peace will be greater than the opposition."

A nation "that honors the Lord will enjoy His peace," he said. "And if America turns to Jesus, there will be peace and healing in our land."

‘Spread joy’

On this same theme and during these "unsettling times," Patti Garibay, founder and national executive director of American Heritage Girls in Cincinnati, Ohio, told Fox News Digital, "The Prince of Peace, humanity’s gift from God Almighty, allows Christians to truly be peacemakers and peace seekers."

She added, "As Mother Teresa so beautifully explained, 'Peace and war begin at home. If we truly want peace in the world, let us begin by loving one another in our own families. If we want to spread joy, we need every family to have joy.'"

Said Garibay, "As a unified body this season, we should rejoice in the acknowledgment of Yahweh-Shalom and His gift for all ages: Jesus Christ."