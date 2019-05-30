Expand / Collapse search
Good News
97-year-old woman who finally gets to attend prom, named honorary queen

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
It took some time, but a 97-year-old woman in Rhode Island finally got to go to the prom.

Helen Danis, of West Warwick, didn't attend her senior prom as a teenager because she couldn't afford it. The item was something she never checked off her bucket list — that is, until her granddaughter stepped in.

Helen Danis, 97, finally got to attend the prom close to 80 years after she couldn't afford to attend as a high school student.

Helen Danis, 97, finally got to attend the prom close to 80 years after she couldn't afford to attend as a high school student. (Julie Huddon)

Danis' granddaughter, Julie Huddon, received permission to bring her grandmother to the prom of Pilgrim High School — the school Huddon's son attends — on Friday, WJAR reported.

Huddon told the news outlet that Danis "mentioned a couple times about not being able to go to her prom." And so, complete with a "promposal," she asked her grandmother to attend the prom with her.

"Will you be my prom queen and go to senior prom with me?" the invitation read.

The two attended the prom together at the Rhodes on the Pawtuxet in Cranston, and had a wonderful time. Danis, amid the dancing and fun she had, was even named the honorary prom queen.

"I feel blessed that I can share some of her memories, and I'll always remember this night," Huddon said.

