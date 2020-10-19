Dwayne Johnson gives 101-year-old grandma tequila for her birthday

It turns out that “The Rock” is a big fan of Marie Grover.

Dwayne Johnson wished the now 101-year-old grandmother a happy birthday earlier this month, and now she has bottles of tequila to celebrate, according to an Instagram post he shared on Saturday.

“HAPPY BEAUTIFUL 101 BIRTHDAY to Grandma Grover! Good to see you received my gift of @teremana bottles and the card I wrote you!” The former WWE wrestler wrote. “Remember to SIP the Mana, grandma and it’s not time to do shots. Happiest of birthdays - what an amazing and blessed life. Enjoy your mana, Marie!”

Teremana Tequila is a brand Johnson founded alongside his business partners Dany Garcia, Jenna Fagnan and Ken Austin.

The premium brand launched in March and Johnson told Grover to expect a shipment of Teremana Tequila in a video message he sent to the centenarian on Oct. 1.

“Marie Grover, I can’t believe it. Singing this birthday song to you is such an honor. It is my privilege and pleasure because you are turning 101 today,” Johnson said after he sang to her. “Happiest of birthdays to you and what an incredible life. I hope you have the best birthday surrounded by love. I know you’re in Philadelphia, Philly strong.”

This is the second year Johnson has delivered a touching birthday message to Grover.

In 2019, he surprised Grover with a birthday video after communications and events expert Jamie Klingler reached out to the star with details on how Grover has been Johnson’s fan for decades.

“Oh my god-my punt to get @TheRock to wish my best friend’s gram a happy 100th birthday as she adores him might work. A friend of a friend is in touch. She will lose her mind,” Klingler tweeted days before Grover’s birthday that year. “When we were in high school (25 years ago) she would wear a rock sweat shirt and tell us how handsome he is.”

“What?? First I’m hearing of this! Who’s turning 100? Beautiful age!” Johnson tweeted back. “What do you need, Jamie?”

Johnson made the video happen just in time for Grover’s milestone birthday, which Klingler shared with her Twitter followers.

“Happy birthday dear Marie Grover who turns 100-years-old today and I'm so honored that she's my fan, happy birthday to you,” he sang in the video. “I'm so honored by the way that that you're a fan… I'm sending you so much love and a huge congratulations on 100 years what an amazing life. I and I'm sure everyone around you right now are very happy you were born. And I'm so happy and honored to send you this message.”

